Trump makes last-minute pitch for Bevin campaign

President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge blocks White House's health care requirement for new immigrants: report Trump gets deluge of boos upon entering MSG prior to UFC 244 Trump: 'I would love' to host Ukrainian president at White House MORE made a last-minute pitch for Gov. Matt Bevin’s (R-Ky.) gubernatorial campaign, as the Tuesday election approaches.

The president took to Twitter to advocate for Bevin, saying he’s “been a GREAT Governor” and encouraging Kentucky residents to vote for the incumbent.

“Matt will never let you down, and we have to send a strong signal to Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump: 'I would love' to host Ukrainian president at White House Pelosi cautions 2020 Dems over liberal proposals: 'You must win the Electoral College' Cheney calls for Democrats to release impeachment probe transcripts MORE and the Radical Left Democrats,” he tweeted. “See you on Monday night, VOTE TUESDAY!!!”

....Matt has been a GREAT Governor. Kentucky (I Love You!), please be sure to vote for Matt Bevin on TUESDAY. Matt will never let you down, and we have to send a strong signal to Nancy Pelosi and the Radical Left Democrats. See you on Monday night, VOTE TUESDAY!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019

The president plans to hold a “Keep America Great” rally to back Bevin in Lexington, Ky., Monday, the day before the election. The GOP candidate faces Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear (D) in the race. Beshear was backed by one of Bevin’s GOP primary competitors.



Kentucky’s race is one of three gubernatorial races in red states that appear neck and neck before election day, along with Louisiana’s and Mississippi’s races. Trump held a rally in Mississippi on Friday to advocate for Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves’ campaign. He has also endorsed Louisiana GOP candidate Eddie Rispone.