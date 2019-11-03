Most Democrats anxious, frustrated one year out from election: poll

A majority of Democrats say they are anxious and frustrated about the 2020 presidential election in a new poll released more than a year before voters cast ballots.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey found that 67 percent of Democrats said they feel anxious and 64 percent feel frustrated.

Fewer Republicans reported similar feelings, with 45 percent of GOP respondents saying they feel anxious and 49 percent feeling frustrated.

The AP noted that anxiety and frustration levels among both parties have increased since June.

The new poll also found significant interest in the 2020 election. Almost two-third of all respondents -- 73 percent -- said it has their attention, as did 82 percent of Democrats and 74 percent of Republicans.

Researchers surveyed 1,075 adults between Oct. 24 and 28. The margin of error for all adults is 4.1 percentage points. It was not clear from the AP's report how many Democrats and Republicans were surveyed or how large the margin of error is for those subgroups.

The presidential election will take place on Nov. 3, 2020, a year from Sunday. More than a dozen candidates are running for the 2020 Democratic nomination. President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge blocks White House's health care requirement for new immigrants: report Trump gets deluge of boos upon entering MSG prior to UFC 244 Trump: 'I would love' to host Ukrainian president at White House MORE also faces three long-shot Republican challengers.