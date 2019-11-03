Harris: Buttigieg 'naive' to suggest it's becoming two-person race between him and Warren

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSecond-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase 2020 Dems target inequality with green plans Harris swipes at Warren: 'Unlike others, I've never represented a corporation' MORE (D-Calif.) laughed when asked about South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSecond-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase Buttigieg unveils new plan to help people with disabilities Harris swipes at Warren: 'Unlike others, I've never represented a corporation' MORE’s prediction that the Democratic primary is a two-person race between him and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSecond-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase 2020 Dems target inequality with green plans Biden defends record after Warren attacks: I'm a 'card-carrying Democrat' MORE (D-Mass.), calling his comments "naive."

“Well I think that’s just that it’s naive for him to think that at this point that the fate of this election has been determined,” she said on CBS's "Face the Nation." “Just look at history. You may need to review to know that what’s happening right now is not necessarily determinative of the outcome.”

Harris’s comments come after Buttigieg told John Heilemann that the race is shaping into a “two-way” between him and Warren in an interview scheduled to air on Showtime Sunday.

“I think it is getting to be a two-way,” Buttigieg said. “It’s early to say. I’m not saying it is a two-way.”

The Harris campaign has gone "all in" in Iowa, Harris told "Face The Nation," after eliminating staff in New Hampshire

eliminating staff in New Hampshire

The Washington Post-ABC News poll released Sunday showed Biden topping the candidates with 28 percent support, followed by Warren, Sanders and Buttigieg, respectively. A new Fox News poll had the top four candidates ranked the same way.

Harris received 2 percent in the Post-ABC poll and 3 percent in the Fox News poll.