Harris: Buttigieg 'naive' to suggest it's becoming two-person race between him and Warren

By Justine Coleman - 11/03/19 02:15 PM EST
 
Harris: Buttigieg 'naive' to suggest it's becoming two-person race between him and Warren
© Getty Images

Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisSecond-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase 2020 Dems target inequality with green plans Harris swipes at Warren: 'Unlike others, I've never represented a corporation' MORE (D-Calif.) laughed when asked about South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete ButtigiegPeter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSecond-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase Buttigieg unveils new plan to help people with disabilities Harris swipes at Warren: 'Unlike others, I've never represented a corporation' MORE’s prediction that the Democratic primary is a two-person race between him and Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenSecond-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase 2020 Dems target inequality with green plans Biden defends record after Warren attacks: I'm a 'card-carrying Democrat' MORE (D-Mass.), calling his comments "naive."

“Well I think that’s just that it’s naive for him to think that at this point that the fate of this election has been determined,” she said on CBS's "Face the Nation." “Just look at history. You may need to review to know that what’s happening right now is not necessarily determinative of the outcome.”

Harris’s comments come after Buttigieg told John Heilemann that the race is shaping into a “two-way” between him and Warren in an interview scheduled to air on Showtime Sunday.

“I think it is getting to be a two-way,” Buttigieg said. “It’s early to say. I’m not saying it is a two-way.”

The Hill has reached out to the Buttigieg campaign for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Harris campaign has gone “all in” in Iowa, Harris told “Face The Nation,” after eliminating staff in New Hampshire last week. The California senator is struggling to keep her numbers up in the polls as former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump: 'I would love' to host Ukrainian president at White House Second-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase Biden defends record after Warren attacks: I'm a 'card-carrying Democrat' MORE, Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersSecond-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase 2020 Dems target inequality with green plans De Blasio supports former Deadspin employees: 'This city is a union town' MORE (I-Vt.), Warren and Buttigieg consistently take the top four spots.

The Washington Post-ABC News poll released Sunday showed Biden topping the candidates with 28 percent support, followed by Warren, Sanders and Buttigieg, respectively. A new Fox News poll had the top four candidates ranked the same way.

Harris received 2 percent in the Post-ABC poll and 3 percent in the Fox News poll.

Tags Elizabeth Warren Bernie Sanders Pete Buttigieg Kamala Harris Joe Biden 2020 presidential campaign 2020 presidential race