Sanders holds rally with Omar in Minneapolis

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSecond-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase 2020 Dems target inequality with green plans De Blasio supports former Deadspin employees: 'This city is a union town' MORE (I) on Sunday rallied supporters of his presidential bid in Minnesota alongside Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarHillicon Valley: Google buying Fitbit for .1B | US launches national security review of TikTok | Twitter shakes up fight over political ads | Dems push committee on 'revenge porn' law Progressives urge end to mass phone data collection program Trump Jr., Guilfoyle dress as 'Witch Hunt' for Halloween MORE (D-Minn.), who depicted the Vermont senator as a steadfast champion of progressive causes.

Omar, who said she was "honored to stand with the son of a Jewish refugee who survived genocide," introduced the senator at Williams Arena, which the campaign said drew just over 10,000 people, according to CBS News.

"The acknowledgement of pain and suffering is personal for both of us," she added.

Omar, who recently endorsed Sanders along with two other members of the so-called "squad" of progressive female freshmen congresswomen, went on during her speech to point out Sanders's record of standing up to special interests and Wall Street.

"In the sea of corruption, he continuously stood for justice and never bowed down to special interests," Omar said. "That's the resolve we need in a President."

Sanders himself quipped about his political alliance with Omar during his remarks, which he said came naturally due to their left-leaning politics.

"People say that Ilhan and I make an odd political couple. But in fact, there is really nothing odd about it at all," Sanders said Sunday evening according to Fox News. "Ilhan and I share a common link as the descendants of families who fled violence and poverty, and who came to this country as immigrants. But that is not just my story, or Ilhan's story. That is the story of America."

Sanders also appeared alongside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez2020 Dems target inequality with green plans Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez to hold climate summit in Iowa Hillicon Valley: Google buying Fitbit for .1B | US launches national security review of TikTok | Twitter shakes up fight over political ads | Dems push committee on 'revenge porn' law MORE (D-N.Y.) at a rally in her Queens district last month.