Castro hits Buttigieg over 'bad track record with African Americans'

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro took aim at South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSecond-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase Buttigieg unveils new plan to help people with disabilities Harris swipes at Warren: 'Unlike others, I've never represented a corporation' MORE (D) over his record on racial issues on Sunday.

At a press gaggle at the Warren County Democratic Party's fall dinner, the former Obama administration official said that Buttigieg had a "bad track record with African Americans on the issues."

"Just look at his track record as mayor," Castro added.

Castro's campaign confirmed the secretary's remarks when The Hill asked for comment, and pointed to remarks Castro made Saturday at the NAACP forum at Drake University in Des Moines in response to Buttigieg's assertion that the Democratic primary was essentially a two-person race between himself and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSecond-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase 2020 Dems target inequality with green plans Biden defends record after Warren attacks: I'm a 'card-carrying Democrat' MORE (D-Mass.).

“Anyone who thinks this is a two-person race doesn’t know anything about the Black and Latino communities," Castro said at the forum.

Buttigieg responded to the secretary when prompted by CNN's Abby Phillip, telling her: "That's false. Look, our city has had a lot of challenges, but the black voters that know me best have returned me to office and supported me more the second time than the first."

"And I would be happy to walk him around South Bend and introduce him to folks if he'd like to learn how we've tackled these really tough issues," he added.

The South Bend mayor has failed to gain traction among Democratic voters of color, particularly black voters, and has faced criticism for his response to a police shooting of an unarmed black man in the city.

A Washington Post-ABC News poll released Sunday showed Buttigieg making gains but still trailing former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump: 'I would love' to host Ukrainian president at White House Second-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase Biden defends record after Warren attacks: I'm a 'card-carrying Democrat' MORE and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSecond-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase 2020 Dems target inequality with green plans De Blasio supports former Deadspin employees: 'This city is a union town' MORE (I-Vt.).

Updated at 12:46 a.m.