Poll: Trump trails Biden, leads Warren in key states

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says Republicans should release their own transcripts in impeachment probe Trump keeps NYT, WaPo apps on his phone despite canceling subscriptions: report The big deception behind tariffs and geopolitics MORE is trailing former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCastro hits Buttigieg over 'bad track record with African Americans' Harris struggling with substance to match the aspiration Harris: Buttigieg 'naive' to suggest it's becoming two-person race between him and Warren MORE and leading Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenCastro hits Buttigieg over 'bad track record with African Americans' As companies flee blue cities, middle class workers are hurt Sanders calls his 'Medicare for All' funding plan 'more progressive' than Warren's MORE (D-Mass.) in key battleground states, according to a New York Times/Siena College survey released on Monday.

The poll shows Biden leading Trump by 5 points in Arizona, 3 points in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and by 2 points in Florida, margins all near or within the poll's margin of error.

The president and former vice president are also neck and neck in Michigan, according to the survey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump led Biden by 2 points in North Carolina, however, which has become more competitive for Democrats in recent years.

Trump won all six of the battleground states in 2016.

Pollsters also found that the president leads Warren by 6 points in Michigan, by 4 points in Florida, and by 3 points in North Carolina.

The two are even in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and Warren edges Trump by 2 points in Arizona.

Another progressive 2020 White House hopeful, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersCastro hits Buttigieg over 'bad track record with African Americans' Sanders holds rally with Omar in Minneapolis As companies flee blue cities, middle class workers are hurt MORE (I-Vt.), leads Trump by 2 points in Michigan and Wisconsin, and by 1 point in Pennsylvania. Trump tops Sanders in Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina.

The poll can be seen as a warning for Democrats ahead of the 2020 presidential election, illustrating Trump's competitiveness in key battleground states.

The results could also be used to back up Biden's argument that he stands the best chance of defeating Trump in 2020. The Biden campaign has repeatedly touted the former vice president's electability against the president as Warren has risen in a number of state and national-level polls.

"We have got to beat this man. It’s not enough that we just beat him. We’ve got to beat him soundly so everyone knows we are not going back to a time when another president like him can hold that office,” Biden said in Iowa last Friday. “And I will beat him like a drum if I’m your nominee, and he knows it.”

The New York Times/Siena College poll was conducted from Oct. 13-26 among 3,766 registered voters. The margin error in each state poll is 4.4 percentage points.

--This report was updated at 7:05 a.m.