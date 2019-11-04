'Lock him up' chants break out at Sanders rally

Crowd members chanted "lock him up" at a rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersCastro hits Buttigieg over 'bad track record with African Americans' Sanders holds rally with Omar in Minneapolis As companies flee blue cities, middle class workers are hurt MORE (I-Vt.) late Sunday in Minneapolis when President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says Republicans should release their own transcripts in impeachment probe Trump keeps NYT, WaPo apps on his phone despite canceling subscriptions: report The big deception behind tariffs and geopolitics MORE was mentioned.

According to the Minnesota Public Radio, the chants from the crowd came shortly after the senator, a 2020 White House hopeful, criticized Trump, saying: “We have a president of the United States who is a pathological liar, who is running the most corrupt administration in history.”

Chants of “Lock Him Up” at tonight’s @BernieSanders rally in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/58NT6dQ7ZP — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) November 4, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarSanders holds rally with Omar in Minneapolis Democrats split on concern about Sanders's health, poll shows Hillicon Valley: Google buying Fitbit for .1B | US launches national security review of TikTok | Twitter shakes up fight over political ads | Dems push committee on 'revenge porn' law MORE (D-Minn.) also took aim at Trump during the rally, according to the news outlet, saying “virtually every word out of his mouth is an attack on the very values and ideals that make this country a beacon of hope for me and the people around the world.”

Omar, who endorsed Sanders in the 2020 presidential race last month, said she is “beyond honored and excited for a president who will fight against Western imperialism and fight for a just world.”

The Minnesota Democrat also said the progressive senator “has always been steadfast in his principles ... ones that are being finally accepted now.”

“For a long time Bernie was underestimated. His ideals weren't taken seriously by the establishment because he refused to fall in line and conform to the pressures in Washington,” she also said, according to MPR News. “In the sea of corruption, he continuously has stood for justice and never bowed down to special interests. That's the resolve we need in a president.”

Sanders also reportedly defended Omar against some of her critics and Trump, who he said have targeted the Muslim lawmaker unfairly due to her religion and ethnic background.

"They thrive on division. They thrive on hatred. They thrive on pitting people against one another who come from different places or who worship God differently," Sanders said.

"People say that Ilhan and I make an odd political couple. But in fact, there is really nothing odd about it at all. Ilhan and I share a common link as the descendants of families who fled violence and poverty, and who came to this country as immigrants,” Sanders also said of his and Omar’s relationship on Sunday, according to Fox News. “But that is not just my story, or Ilhan's story — that is the story of America."

The “lock him up” chants at Sanders’s rally come a week after Trump was met with boos and “lock him up” chants when he made an appearance at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., for Game 5 of the World Series late last month.

Trump often heard chants of "lock her up" during his campaign events in 2016 in reference to his Democratic opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonConway spars with Wallace on whether White House will cooperate with impeachment inquiry after formal vote The Memo: Is there a way back for Kamala Harris? Mueller notes show that Trump wanted stolen Democratic emails possessed by WikiLeaks MORE.