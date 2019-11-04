Trump tops Democrats in hypothetical 2020 matchups in Texas: poll

Texas voters would choose President Trump over top 2020 Democratic candidates if the election were held this month, a new poll shows.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary late last week, ran the closest when paired against Trump in a mock 2020 matchup, according to the Texas Tribune poll released Monday. Trump had a 6-point lead over O’Rourke, 47 to 41 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump also leads Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersCastro hits Buttigieg over 'bad track record with African Americans' Sanders holds rally with Omar in Minneapolis As companies flee blue cities, middle class workers are hurt MORE (I-Vt.) by 5 points, 45 to 40 percent.

Pollsters found that Trump would beat former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCastro hits Buttigieg over 'bad track record with African Americans' Harris struggling with substance to match the aspiration Harris: Buttigieg 'naive' to suggest it's becoming two-person race between him and Warren MORE and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenCastro hits Buttigieg over 'bad track record with African Americans' As companies flee blue cities, middle class workers are hurt Sanders calls his 'Medicare for All' funding plan 'more progressive' than Warren's MORE (D-Mass.), the two most popular Democratic candidates, according to the survey, by 7 points each. Trump had 46 percent compared to 39 percent for both Biden and Warren.

The poll also tested Trump against former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, a Texan. Trump would beat Castro by 13 points, 46 to 33 percent, according to the survey.

The Texas Tribune does not appear to have tested any other Democratic president candidates against Trump.

The poll also found that Biden is leading the Democratic race among Texas voters, at 23 percent. Warren trails him by 5 points, at 18 percent support.

O’Rourke, who is no longer in the race, was the third-most-popular candidate among Texas voters with 14 percent support, based on the poll.

Sanders trails at 12 percent.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegCastro hits Buttigieg over 'bad track record with African Americans' Harris struggling with substance to match the aspiration Harris: Buttigieg 'naive' to suggest it's becoming two-person race between him and Warren MORE has 6 percent, followed by Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris struggling with substance to match the aspiration Harris: Buttigieg 'naive' to suggest it's becoming two-person race between him and Warren Election 2020: One year out, predicting winners and losers MORE (D-Calif.) at 5 percent and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang says many Americans believe Obamacare didn't 'go quite far enough in terms of coverage' Sunday shows - Next impeachment phase dominates Yang: 'There's a chance' impeachment could hurt Democratic nominee MORE at 4 percent, based on the poll.

The Texas Tribune surveyed 1,200 registered voters between Oct. 18 and 27. The poll has an overall margin of error of 2.83 percentage points and a margin of error of 4.21 percentage points for Democratic trial ballots.