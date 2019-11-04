Trump touts candidates in Louisiana, Virginia ahead of elections

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says Republicans should release their own transcripts in impeachment probe Trump keeps NYT, WaPo apps on his phone despite canceling subscriptions: report The big deception behind tariffs and geopolitics MORE on Monday urged GOP support for two Republican candidates ahead of their upcoming elections.

In a pair of tweets posted early Monday morning, the president hailed Louisiana gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone and Virginia State Senate candidate Geary Higgins (R), currently a district supervisor in Loudoun County, ahead of their elections this month.

"Louisiana, get out and Vote Early for @EddieRispone as your next Governor," Trump tweeted, referring to the upcoming Nov. 16 Louisiana gubernatorial runoff between Rispone and current Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D).

"Lower Taxes and car insurance. Will protect your 2nd Amendment. John Bel Edwards is always fighting our MAGA Agenda. Wants to raise your taxes and car insurance to the sky. Vote for Republican Eddie R!"

Edwards faces a stiff challenge from Rispone, a businessman, who trailed the incumbent governor by nearly 20 points in an all-party primary election last month. But in that election, Edwards failed to get 50 percent of the vote, forcing the November runoff.

Trump has cut ads for Rispone and no sitting Louisiana governor has been reelected after being forced into a runoff election.

Earlier, Trump touted Higgins in his bid to win Virginia's 13th State Senate District against Virginia State House Del. John Bell (D) in Tuesday's vote in the Commonwealth. The district has been represented by state Sen. Dick Black (R) since 2012. Black announced he would not seek reelection earlier this year.

"Great Republican Geary Higgins has my complete and total Endorsement for Virginia Senate, 13th District," Trump tweeted. "He is strong on Crime, the Border, our Military, Cutting Taxes, and protecting your 2nd Amendment. Dem John Bell will take your guns & raise your taxes. Vote for Geary Higgins."

A Washington Post poll in October indicated that Trump's backing could actually hurt Higgins in the district, as about 60 percent of voters in the district said they were unlikely to vote for a candidate that supported the president.

Trump's Twitter endorsements came a day after he urged voters to support Kentucky's Gov. Matt Bevin (R) for reelection, calling him "a GREAT Governor” whose reelection he said would send a message to Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiWillie Brown: Don't bet that impeachment will be a winner for Democrats Trump allies assail impeachment on process while House Democrats promise open hearings soon Whistleblower would answer Republicans questions in impeachment inquiry: lawyer MORE (D-Calif.) and congressional Democrats.

Trump will be in Kentucky Monday night for a rally in Lexington.