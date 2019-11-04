Former Obama campaign manager advising $75 million anti-Trump digital campaign

An organization led by an adviser to former President Obama will reportedly spend $75 million in battleground states to counter advertisements run by President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says Republicans should release their own transcripts in impeachment probe Trump keeps NYT, WaPo apps on his phone despite canceling subscriptions: report The big deception behind tariffs and geopolitics MORE and GOP-affiliated groups.

The New York Times reported Monday that Acronym, a group founded by Obama's 2008 campaign manager David Plouffe, will spend millions on digital advertising in Ohio, Florida and other swing states where Trump has already spent around $26 million in advertising.

Plouffe characterized the general election in 2020 as a game of catch-up for a Democratic challenger, regardless of who wins the contentious primary.

“Our nominee is going to be broke, tired, have to pull together the party and turn around on a dime and run a completely different race for a completely different audience,” Plouffe told the Times in an interview.

“There is an enormous amount of danger between now and then,” he continued. “If the hole is too steep to dig out of, they’re not going to win.”

Tara McGowan, Acronym's CEO, added that the Democratic Party as a whole was not doing enough to counter Trump's messaging ahead of the 2020 general election.

“We’re absolutely, as a party, not doing enough and I don’t know that $75 million is enough,” she told the Times. “We can’t afford to not do this work right now.”

“Trump has upped the ante by spending more than any candidate this early in a general election campaign,” McGowan added, “and right now our side is simply not on the field.”

Trump's most recent big-dollar ad buy came in the form of a 30-second spot in favor of his reelection that aired during Game 7 of last week's World Series, which campaign officials told The Hill was part of a seven-figure ad buy.