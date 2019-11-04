Poll: Biden lead over Sanders in Michigan slips to 6 points

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCastro hits Buttigieg over 'bad track record with African Americans' Harris struggling with substance to match the aspiration Harris: Buttigieg 'naive' to suggest it's becoming two-person race between him and Warren MORE has seen his lead in the Democratic presidential primary field in Michigan slip by double digits, according to a poll released Monday.

Biden holds a by 6-point lead over his closest opponent, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersCastro hits Buttigieg over 'bad track record with African Americans' Sanders holds rally with Omar in Minneapolis As companies flee blue cities, middle class workers are hurt MORE (I-Vt.), according to an Emerson poll, down from a 17-point lead over Sanders in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Biden’s overall support in the poll dropped from 40 percent to 34 percent, Sanders's support increased 5 points from 23 percent to 28 percent.

Sanders won the Michigan primary in his 2016 campaign against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonConway spars with Wallace on whether White House will cooperate with impeachment inquiry after formal vote The Memo: Is there a way back for Kamala Harris? Mueller notes show that Trump wanted stolen Democratic emails possessed by WikiLeaks MORE. The state ultimately went to President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says Republicans should release their own transcripts in impeachment probe Trump keeps NYT, WaPo apps on his phone despite canceling subscriptions: report The big deception behind tariffs and geopolitics MORE in the general election, who narrowly defeated Clinton by less than 12,000 votes in The Great Lakes State.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenCastro hits Buttigieg over 'bad track record with African Americans' As companies flee blue cities, middle class workers are hurt Sanders calls his 'Medicare for All' funding plan 'more progressive' than Warren's MORE (D-Mass.) saw her support significantly rise in the Monday poll, jumping to third place with the support of 19 percent of respondents, up 11 points from March.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris struggling with substance to match the aspiration Harris: Buttigieg 'naive' to suggest it's becoming two-person race between him and Warren Election 2020: One year out, predicting winners and losers MORE (D-Calif.) saw her support dip 9 points, down to 3 percent from 12. She’s now trailing South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegCastro hits Buttigieg over 'bad track record with African Americans' Harris struggling with substance to match the aspiration Harris: Buttigieg 'naive' to suggest it's becoming two-person race between him and Warren MORE in the state by 5 points.

Buttigieg had 0 percent support among those in the state polled in March, but as his name has gained more recognition, he moved up to fourth in the poll with 8 percent of the vote.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerElection 2020: One year out, predicting winners and losers Biden leads among 2020 Democrats, beats Trump by 12 points in matchup, poll finds Second-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase MORE (D-N.J.) is tied with Harris at 3 percent. No other candidates are polling above 2 percent in the Michigan poll.

The Michigan Democratic primary will take place on March 10, one week after Super Tuesday.

The poll surveyed 1,051 registered voters and was conducted between Oct. 31-Nov. 3. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points. The data is weighted for ethnicity, age, education and region.