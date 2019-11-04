Poll: Biden leads Warren by 8 points in Nevada

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCastro hits Buttigieg over 'bad track record with African Americans' Harris struggling with substance to match the aspiration Harris: Buttigieg 'naive' to suggest it's becoming two-person race between him and Warren MORE leads Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenCastro hits Buttigieg over 'bad track record with African Americans' As companies flee blue cities, middle class workers are hurt Sanders calls his 'Medicare for All' funding plan 'more progressive' than Warren's MORE (D-Mass.) by 8 points in Nevada, according to a new poll of registered primary voters in the state.

Biden wins 30 percent support in an Emerson Poll released Monday, while Warren wins 22 percent of registered voters. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersCastro hits Buttigieg over 'bad track record with African Americans' Sanders holds rally with Omar in Minneapolis As companies flee blue cities, middle class workers are hurt MORE (I-Vt.), the only other candidate registering double-digit support, trailed closely behind Warren at 19 percent.

Three candidates — businessman Andrew Yang, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) — won 5 percent, while the billionaire and activist Tom Steyer followed with 3 percent.

Every other candidate polled at 1 percent or less.

Nevada will hold its caucuses on Feb. 22. It's the third state to hold a contest, after Iowa and New Hampshire, and it will be a week before South Carolina's primary.

Sanders's numbers have slightly fallen since the last Emerson survey of the state in March, dropping 4 points over the course of several months, while Warren and Biden have increased their support base in the state by 12 and 4 percentage points respectively.

More than half of registered voters, 53 percent, in the Emerson poll say they are not set in their decision and could switch to supporting another candidate before election day.

Emerson's poll surveyed 1,089 registered voters with a credibility interval of 2.9 percentage points between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 using a combination of land-line and online polling.