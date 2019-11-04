Youth activists to join Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez at 'Climate Crisis' summit

Naomi Klein and youth climate activists will join Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersCastro hits Buttigieg over 'bad track record with African Americans' Sanders holds rally with Omar in Minneapolis As companies flee blue cities, middle class workers are hurt MORE (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezSanders holds rally with Omar in Minneapolis Ocasio-Cortez reminds workers to make sure they're paid for work during daylight saving rollover Democrats split on concern about Sanders's health, poll shows MORE (D-N.Y.) at an upcoming “Climate Crisis” summit in Iowa.

Sunrise Movement leader Zina Precht-Rodriguez and U.S. Youth Climate Strike co-founder Isra Hirsi will be among the featured speakers at Saturday’s noon summit at Drake University, the Sanders campaign announced Monday.

Filmmaker and social activist Klein will also be a featured speaker at the summit.

The youth-led Sunrise Movement has been a key force advocating for the Green New Deal, a progressive proposal spearheaded by Ocasio-Cortez and backed by Sanders, as well as pushing for the Democratic National Committee to hold a climate centered primary debate.

Hirsi, 16, is the daughter of Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarSanders holds rally with Omar in Minneapolis Democrats split on concern about Sanders's health, poll shows Hillicon Valley: Google buying Fitbit for .1B | US launches national security review of TikTok | Twitter shakes up fight over political ads | Dems push committee on 'revenge porn' law MORE (D-Minn.). Omar has endorsed Sanders in the 2020 presidential primary. Hirsi founded the U.S. Youth Climate Strike, the American branch of the global movement, in January.

In addition to the summit, Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez will hold a rally in Coralville, Iowa, on Saturday after the summit. The lawmakers are also holding a rally Friday in Council Bluffs.

The trip is Ocasio-Cortez’s first to Iowa since she endorsed Sanders last month.