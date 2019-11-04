Harris becomes fifth candidate to qualify for December presidential debate

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris struggling with substance to match the aspiration Harris: Buttigieg 'naive' to suggest it's becoming two-person race between him and Warren Election 2020: One year out, predicting winners and losers MORE (D-Calif.) will join at least four other Democratic presidential hopefuls on the debate stage in December after notching 4 percent in a new national poll released Sunday.

To make the December debate, candidates have to amass the support of at least 200,000 unique donors and register 4 percent or more in four qualifying polls or 6 percent in two approved early voting state polls.

Prior to Sunday, Harris had met the donor threshold, but remained one qualifying poll away. That changed, however, after an NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey released Sunday morning showed her at 4 percent, an analysis of donor and polling data shows.

Ian Sams, a spokesman for Harris’s campaign, confirmed to The Hill that the California senator qualified for the December debate, which is set to take place in Los Angeles on Dec. 19.

So far, four other candidates have qualified for the December debate: former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCastro hits Buttigieg over 'bad track record with African Americans' Harris struggling with substance to match the aspiration Harris: Buttigieg 'naive' to suggest it's becoming two-person race between him and Warren MORE, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenCastro hits Buttigieg over 'bad track record with African Americans' As companies flee blue cities, middle class workers are hurt Sanders calls his 'Medicare for All' funding plan 'more progressive' than Warren's MORE (D-Mass.), Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersCastro hits Buttigieg over 'bad track record with African Americans' Sanders holds rally with Omar in Minneapolis As companies flee blue cities, middle class workers are hurt MORE (I-Vt.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegCastro hits Buttigieg over 'bad track record with African Americans' Harris struggling with substance to match the aspiration Harris: Buttigieg 'naive' to suggest it's becoming two-person race between him and Warren MORE.

The debate qualification is welcome news for Harris, who has struggled in recent months to maintain the momentum she gained after a standout performance in the first Democratic debate in June.

Her campaign announced last week that it would lay off some staff from its headquarters in Baltimore and redeploy others to Iowa, the first-in-the-nation caucus state that Harris is betting on to keep her 2020 ambitions alive.

The December debate could include significantly fewer candidates than other debates this year.

In addition to the five candidates who have qualified for the event, only two other candidates have met the 200,000-donor threshold set by the Democratic National Committee, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharElection 2020: One year out, predicting winners and losers Biden leads among 2020 Democrats, beats Trump by 12 points in matchup, poll finds Second-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase MORE (D-Minn.) and former tech executive Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang says many Americans believe Obamacare didn't 'go quite far enough in terms of coverage' Sunday shows - Next impeachment phase dominates Yang: 'There's a chance' impeachment could hurt Democratic nominee MORE. Both still need to meet the polling requirement if they hope to be on the debate stage next month.

Rachel Frazin contributed.