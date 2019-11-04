Kentucky rally crowd behind Trump all wear 'Read the Transcript' shirts

A group of audience members gathered behind President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says Republicans should release their own transcripts in impeachment probe Trump keeps NYT, WaPo apps on his phone despite canceling subscriptions: report The big deception behind tariffs and geopolitics MORE at a campaign rally in Kentucky on Monday night all sported T-shirts featuring the phrase “Read the Transcript.”

The line echoes a message Trump has repeated numerous times in recent days as he pushes back against the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into him and his administration's dealings with Ukraine.

"Read the transcript!" Trump tweeted earlier Monday, referring to a White House memorandum of the president's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Supporters at Trump rally wearing "Read The Transcript" t-shirts - which is what @POTUS repeatedly demands to make the case that there was no "quid pro quo" in his phone call with Ukraine's Pres Zelensky, the focus of the House impeachment inquiry. pic.twitter.com/7FrYcFFh2b — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 4, 2019

this group filing into trump rally in lexington all wearing white “read the transcript” tshirts pic.twitter.com/QLwAJk3d6w — Justin Sink (@justinsink) November 4, 2019

Attendees to President Trump's rally in Lexington Kentucky wear shirts that say "read the transcript" in reference to President Trump's call with Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ChsESurRiM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 5, 2019

The House's formal impeachment inquiry centers around a whistleblower complaint that is largely based on that call between Trump and the Ukrainian leader.

The partial transcript released by the White House includes Trump urging Zelensky to work with his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiSenate Republicans divided over whether whistleblower should testify Trump taps North Korea envoy to be No. 2 at State Dept Giuliani asked Apple genius to help unlock iPhone after being named Trump's cybersecurity adviser: report MORE, to investigate 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenCastro hits Buttigieg over 'bad track record with African Americans' Harris struggling with substance to match the aspiration Harris: Buttigieg 'naive' to suggest it's becoming two-person race between him and Warren MORE, the former vice president, and his son, Hunter Biden, over unfounded allegations of corruption.

House Democrats have been probing whether Trump tied the release of military aid to Ukraine opening investigations into the Biden family and the 2016 election.

Trump has repeatedly pushed back against charges of wrongdoing, often describing the phone call as "perfect." He's also said that partial transcript shows that nothing improper took place in his discussions with Ukraine.

The Trump campaign is currently selling "Read the Transcript!" T-shirts identical to the ones rally attendees wore in Kentucky.

Trump traveled to Lexington, Ky., on Monday night to campaign for Gov. Matt Bevin (R) in his re-election race against state Attorney General Andy Beshear. Kentucky is one of three states to hold off-year elections on Tuesday, along with Virginia and Mississippi.