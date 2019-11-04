Trump jokingly tells Kentucky to vote for Bevin even though 'he's such a pain in the ass'

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says Republicans should release their own transcripts in impeachment probe Trump keeps NYT, WaPo apps on his phone despite canceling subscriptions: report The big deception behind tariffs and geopolitics MORE on Monday encouraged Kentucky rallygoers to back Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's reelection bid but also jokingly called Bevin "such a pain in the ass" over how much he lobbies the administration on his home state's behalf.

"He's such a pain in the ass, but that's what you want!" Trump said while praising Bevin as a defender of Second Amendment rights and pro-life policies.

Trump visited the Bluegrass State on Monday night for a rally in Lexington, where he encouraged voters to support incumbent candidate Bevin as he faces a tough reelection bid against state Attorney General Andy Beshear. Kentucky’s is one of three gubernatorial races in red states that appear neck and neck before the off-year election day on Tuesday.