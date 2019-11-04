Hillary Clinton urges Democrats to pick a candidate who can win the Electoral College

© Greg Nash
Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonConway spars with Wallace on whether White House will cooperate with impeachment inquiry after formal vote The Memo: Is there a way back for Kamala Harris? Mueller notes show that Trump wanted stolen Democratic emails possessed by WikiLeaks MORE on Monday urged Democrats to choose a nominee who can win the Electoral College in 2020.
"We have to hope that whoever ends up nominated can win the Electoral College," she said at a discussion of her book, "The Book of Gutsy Women," in Denver.
"I think several of our candidates could win the popular vote but as I know ... that's not enough," added the 2016 Democratic nominee.
"I don't think we have a choice; we have to win" in 2020, she said, speaking alongside her daughter and co-author Chelsea Clinton at a sold-out event.
She urged a supportive crowd of almost 2,000 people to "work hard for your preference in the primary" but "close ranks behind whoever is nominated."
"Do not let anyone you know vote third party," she said.
Without ever using President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says Republicans should release their own transcripts in impeachment probe Trump keeps NYT, WaPo apps on his phone despite canceling subscriptions: report The big deception behind tariffs and geopolitics MORE's name, Clinton warned that this administration will leave damage that "is going to take some work to repair."
"What we've got is government not by principal but by tweet and it's undermining who we are," she said.
She cited Trump's interaction with Ukraine and decision to drawdown troops in Syria, saying he lacked a plan to not "abandon the Kurds."
"We're supposed to be striving to be a more perfect union," Clinton said.
"We had, I think, a very important quality that is now being undermined and is being destroyed by the current administration," she continued. "The current president has an affinity for dictators."
The former secretary of State warned that there will be human and financial consequences after Trump's administration in the areas of public health, climate change and global reputation.