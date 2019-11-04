Castro campaign laying off staffs in two states: report

Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro Julian CastroDemocrats split on concern about Sanders's health, poll shows Second-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase Amid campaign's financial struggles, Castro staffers seek other jobs MORE is preparing to lay off his New Hampshire and South Carolina staffs as he narrows his focus to Iowa and Nevada, Politico reported Monday.

The campaign reportedly told staffers in the two states their final day would be next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

News surfaced last week the former San Antonio mayor and secretary of Housing and Urban Development under former President Obama was supporting staffers in seeking other jobs.

Castro qualified for all four past debates but has struggled in polls and fundraising. He announced last month that if he did not hit $800,000 in donations over the last 10 days of October, he would drop out of the race. The campaign met that goal but still lags behind top-tier candidates.

He is not the only candidate to shake up his campaign staff in recent weeks. Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris struggling with substance to match the aspiration Harris: Buttigieg 'naive' to suggest it's becoming two-person race between him and Warren Election 2020: One year out, predicting winners and losers MORE (D-Calif.) was preparing to lay off dozens of staffers at her Baltimore headquarters and redeploy others to Iowa.

In addition to Iowa and Nevada, Castro also reportedly plans to make a big push in his home state of Texas.