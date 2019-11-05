Top Democrats widen national lead on Trump: poll

Top 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have extended their lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpHillary Clinton urges Democrats to pick a candidate who can win the Electoral College Shimkus announces he will stick with plan to retire after reconsidering Rand Paul demands media print whistleblower's name MORE in hypothetical head-to-head matchups one year before voters cast ballots, according to a new poll.

The ABC News/Washington Post poll released early Tuesday found that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenRand Paul demands media print whistleblower's name Kentucky rally crowd behind Trump all wear 'Read the Transcript' shirts 2020 presidential candidates slam Trump over withdrawal from Paris climate deal MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 presidential candidates slam Trump over withdrawal from Paris climate deal Overnight Health Care: GOP Georgia governor proposes limited Medicaid expansion | Sanders calls his 'Medicare for All' plan 'more progressive' than Warren's | Oklahoma Supreme Court blocks law targeting abortion procedure On The Money: Dow hits record high | Optimism on trade deal lifts markets | Appeals court upholds NY prosecutors' subpoena for Trump tax return MORE (I-Vt.) lead Trump by 17 percentage points while Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care: GOP Georgia governor proposes limited Medicaid expansion | Sanders calls his 'Medicare for All' plan 'more progressive' than Warren's | Oklahoma Supreme Court blocks law targeting abortion procedure On The Money: Dow hits record high | Optimism on trade deal lifts markets | Appeals court upholds NY prosecutors' subpoena for Trump tax return Krystal Ball rips 'utterly embarrassing' CNN report comparing Buttigieg to Obama MORE (Mass.) leads him by 15 points.

In September, Biden led Trump by 16 percentage points, Sanders led him by 12 points and Warren led by 11 points. The trio led Trump in July by 14, 6 and 7 percentage points, respectively.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisCastro campaign laying off staffs in two states: report Steyer aide stole Harris volunteer data in South Carolina: report Harris becomes fifth candidate to qualify for December presidential debate MORE (Calif.) and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 presidential candidates slam Trump over withdrawal from Paris climate deal Overnight Health Care: GOP Georgia governor proposes limited Medicaid expansion | Sanders calls his 'Medicare for All' plan 'more progressive' than Warren's | Oklahoma Supreme Court blocks law targeting abortion procedure Krystal Ball rips 'utterly embarrassing' CNN report comparing Buttigieg to Obama MORE both lead Trump by 11 percentage points in the latest survey. Pollsters noted increases from a 10-point lead for Harris and a 6-point lead for Buttigieg in September.

Researchers surveyed 1,003 adults between Oct. 27 and Oct. 30. The margin of error is 3.7 percentage points.

The candidates are among more than a dozen running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.