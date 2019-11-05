Biden, Sanders gain ground in early voting states: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenRand Paul demands media print whistleblower's name Kentucky rally crowd behind Trump all wear 'Read the Transcript' shirts 2020 presidential candidates slam Trump over withdrawal from Paris climate deal MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 presidential candidates slam Trump over withdrawal from Paris climate deal Overnight Health Care: GOP Georgia governor proposes limited Medicaid expansion | Sanders calls his 'Medicare for All' plan 'more progressive' than Warren's | Oklahoma Supreme Court blocks law targeting abortion procedure On The Money: Dow hits record high | Optimism on trade deal lifts markets | Appeals court upholds NY prosecutors' subpoena for Trump tax return MORE (I-Vt.) both gained ground in early voting states, according to a poll released Monday.

The Morning Consult poll found Biden reached 33 percent support and Sanders earned the backing of 22 percent in the early primary states: Iowa, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Nevada. Both experienced 4 percentage point gains since last week’s poll.

The front-runners in the early primary states are followed by philanthropist Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerSteyer aide stole Harris volunteer data in South Carolina: report Poll: Biden leads Warren by 8 points in Nevada Second-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase MORE at 6 percent, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisCastro campaign laying off staffs in two states: report Steyer aide stole Harris volunteer data in South Carolina: report Harris becomes fifth candidate to qualify for December presidential debate MORE (D-Calif.) at 5 percent, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardBiden leads among 2020 Democrats, beats Trump by 12 points in matchup, poll finds The Hill's Campaign Report: Red-state governors races pose test for Trump Poll: Obama endorsement could significantly sway Democratic voters MORE (D-Hawaii) at 3 percent and entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangHarris becomes fifth candidate to qualify for December presidential debate Andrew Yang's universal income plan is already being tried. So how's it working? Poll: Biden leads Warren by 8 points in Nevada MORE at 2 percent.

Overall, Democratic voters from across the country back Biden at a rate of 32 percent, according to Morning Consult's findings. Sanders and Warren follow at 20 percent support. All three of the candidates did not experience any percentage point changes nationally from last week’s poll.

The former vice president has retained his top spot in most national polls, but Warren and Sanders have gained an edge on him in recent weeks. Buttigieg has also risen in the polls, solidifying his place in fourth.

The Morning Consult poll conducted 16,071 interviews with registered voters indicating they would vote in a Democratic primary or caucus. The interviews were conducted between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3, and the results have a margin of error of 1 percentage point. The margin of error for the voters from early primary states specifically had a margin of error of 4 percentage points.