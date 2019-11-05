Harris fundraises off report that campaign data was stolen by then-Steyer aide

California Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisCastro campaign laying off staffs in two states: report Steyer aide stole Harris volunteer data in South Carolina: report Harris becomes fifth candidate to qualify for December presidential debate MORE's (D) presidential campaign is fundraising from a report that a former employee for the Democratic Party of South Carolina, now working for Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerSteyer aide stole Harris volunteer data in South Carolina: report Poll: Biden leads Warren by 8 points in Nevada Second-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase MORE's campaign, stole her campaign's South Carolina volunteer data.

"We got some outrageous news last night," the Harris campaign said in an email to supporters, referring to a report from The Post and Courier.

"A staffer for Tom Steyer, a billionaire who has already spent tens of millions of his own dollars to boost his candidacy, stole our campaign’s data in South Carolina," the email continued. "Our organizers have spent months building one of the strongest operations in the state, so we were outraged to learn Steyer’s team had taken volunteer contacts — some of our campaign’s most valuable data — directly from the voter file."

The campaign then tried to appeal to supporters in the message, asking recipients for a donation.

"We’re counting on you to help us fight back" it read.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) told The Post and Courier that it caught Steyer’s deputy South Carolina State Director Dwane Sims trying to export Harris's campaign volunteer contacts.

The Steyer campaign told the South Carolina newspaper that it does not have the data and that it proactively notified the DNC and the state's Democratic Party, suggesting that the data had been downloaded accidentally. The DNC and state party denied this.

Steyer spokesman Alberto Lammers said that Sims “acted quickly to alert the appropriate people to rectify the matter.”

DNC spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa said, however, that Sims downloaded the data three minutes after notifying the party he had it.

“We are talking about 180 seconds in a system that is notoriously inaccurate,” Lammers said in response. “And the DNC is not disputing the key fact that our employee proactively approached them to inform them of the matter. The bottom line is that nothing would have taken place if the DNC had been more diligent about the security of voter data.”

The Steyer campaign said in a statement Monday that Sims resigned after an internal investigation.