Booker pens op-ed arguing he's best candidate to turn out black vote in 2020

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony Booker2020 presidential candidates slam Trump over withdrawal from Paris climate deal Poll: Biden lead over Sanders in Michigan slips to 6 points Election 2020: One year out, predicting winners and losers MORE (N.J.) is arguing he's the best Democratic candidate to mobilize the black vote in the 2020 election.

Booker in a new op-ed in Essence magazine published Tuesday emphasized that he wants "Donald Trump Donald John TrumpHillary Clinton urges Democrats to pick a candidate who can win the Electoral College Shimkus announces he will stick with plan to retire after reconsidering Rand Paul demands media print whistleblower's name MORE out of office," but notes that "Democrats deserve more than just a candidate who claims they can beat Donald Trump – that’s the floor, it’s not the ceiling."

"I’m the only person in this race who has demonstrated time and time again, with only my own name on the ballot, an ability to turn out the vote and win in a heavily Black electorate," the New Jersey senator wrote, arguing the Democratic nominee must be someone who can build a diverse coalition of voters.

Booker emphasizes the integral role black Americans have played in "every winning Democratic coalition in modern times," specifically, "2008 and 2012 and 2018."

Booker also points to his legislative record in the Senate, highlighting bills that he helped pass, "from criminal justice reform – legalizing marijuana and expunging records – to a federal jobs guarantee pilot program to get jobs to communities that need them."

"I can, and have, excited a diverse coalition of voters. I can, and have, united progressives and moderates. And I can, and will, beat Donald Trump," Booker concludes.

Currently, RealClearPolitics's average of polls has Booker polling at 1.9 percent nationally.

Booker has qualified for this month's debate in Atlanta.