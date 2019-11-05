Buttigieg casts ballot in race to replace him as mayor

Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 presidential candidates slam Trump over withdrawal from Paris climate deal Overnight Health Care: GOP Georgia governor proposes limited Medicaid expansion | Sanders calls his 'Medicare for All' plan 'more progressive' than Warren's | Oklahoma Supreme Court blocks law targeting abortion procedure Krystal Ball rips 'utterly embarrassing' CNN report comparing Buttigieg to Obama MORE cast his ballot in the race to replace him as the mayor of South Bend, Ind., on Tuesday.

“We just know that there's still a lot of inequality and a lot of places where opportunity hasn't reached,” Buttigieg said at his polling place in South Bend, according to the city's NBC affiliate WNDU.

“I would think, of course, the new mayor's got to set their priorities but I think, from a community perspective, that's going to be really important," he continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buttigieg has endorsed his former chief of staff James Mueller in the race against Republican Sean Haas in February.

The midwestern city has not had a Republican mayor since 1967.

Buttigieg announced last November that he would not be seeking a third term as mayor, months before launching his presidential campaign.

The mayor has gained traction in recent polls in the 2020 race, finding himself in the race's top tier, along with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenRand Paul demands media print whistleblower's name Kentucky rally crowd behind Trump all wear 'Read the Transcript' shirts 2020 presidential candidates slam Trump over withdrawal from Paris climate deal MORE and Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care: GOP Georgia governor proposes limited Medicaid expansion | Sanders calls his 'Medicare for All' plan 'more progressive' than Warren's | Oklahoma Supreme Court blocks law targeting abortion procedure On The Money: Dow hits record high | Optimism on trade deal lifts markets | Appeals court upholds NY prosecutors' subpoena for Trump tax return Krystal Ball rips 'utterly embarrassing' CNN report comparing Buttigieg to Obama MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 presidential candidates slam Trump over withdrawal from Paris climate deal Overnight Health Care: GOP Georgia governor proposes limited Medicaid expansion | Sanders calls his 'Medicare for All' plan 'more progressive' than Warren's | Oklahoma Supreme Court blocks law targeting abortion procedure On The Money: Dow hits record high | Optimism on trade deal lifts markets | Appeals court upholds NY prosecutors' subpoena for Trump tax return MORE (I-Vt.).