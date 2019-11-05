Trump Jr. says modern Democrats would reject JFK as 'alt-right neo-Nazi terrorist'

Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpTrump wanted to build resort in Ukraine before taking office: report Juan Williams: Republicans flee Trump Mueller notes show that Trump wanted stolen Democratic emails possessed by WikiLeaks MORE, President Trump Donald John TrumpHillary Clinton urges Democrats to pick a candidate who can win the Electoral College Shimkus announces he will stick with plan to retire after reconsidering Rand Paul demands media print whistleblower's name MORE's son, on Tuesday suggested the Democratic Party has become so extreme that former President John F. Kennedy would now be viewed as an "alt-right neo-Nazi terrorist."

"The reality is, this is not your grandfather’s Democrat Party," Trump Jr. said on Fox News while promoting his new book, "Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us," which was released Tuesday.

"If you look at their party platform, it is not for working class Americans. JFK would be an alt-right neo-Nazi terrorist according to them today."

Trump Jr. went on to assert that the GOP has transformed over the last few decades as well, arguing that Republicans are now more willing to "fight back" with Trump in the White House.

"Now, for the first time in 50 years, Republicans are actually fighting back. They’re not just taking the loss because the mainstream media does the pile on," he said. "They’re not just taking the loss because Hollywood and pop culture says you’re terrible people for clinging to your guns, your bible, your religion and all of those things. We’ve said hey, we have a fighter in the White House, we’re actually pushing back for the first time ever and making gains, which is incredible."

Trump Jr. has repeatedly echoed his father's criticism of Democrats and the mainstream media since President Trump launched a campaign for president. Asked on CBS the same morning who his favorite Democrat was, Trump Jr. responded, "Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyJuan Williams: Republicans flee Trump Isolationism creeps back over America, as the president looks out for himself The Hill's 12:30 Report: Impeachment fight enters new stage MORE," a Republican senator who has criticized President Trump.

The president's son has been increasingly outspoken amid the House's formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump, arguing that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenRand Paul demands media print whistleblower's name Kentucky rally crowd behind Trump all wear 'Read the Transcript' shirts 2020 presidential candidates slam Trump over withdrawal from Paris climate deal MORE's son's work in Ukraine should warrant further attention.

Speaking on Fox News last week, Trump Jr. claimed that if his name was Hunter Biden, he "could go abroad, make millions off my father’s presidency." He has faced charges of hypocrisy over the comments, with some critics noting that the Trump Organization has attracted business from foreign lobbyists since President Trump entered the White House.

The House's impeachment inquiry centers around a whistleblower complaint accusing Trump of urging Ukraine to open an investigation into 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, over unfounded allegations of corruption.

The claims focus on Biden's work as vice president to oust a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating an an energy company that Hunter Biden sat on the board of. There is no evidence Biden was working in his son's interest.