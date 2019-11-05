Buttigieg hits Trump on economy: Voters around the country asking 'What about me?'

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 presidential candidates slam Trump over withdrawal from Paris climate deal Overnight Health Care: GOP Georgia governor proposes limited Medicaid expansion | Sanders calls his 'Medicare for All' plan 'more progressive' than Warren's | Oklahoma Supreme Court blocks law targeting abortion procedure Krystal Ball rips 'utterly embarrassing' CNN report comparing Buttigieg to Obama MORE hit President Trump Donald John TrumpHillary Clinton urges Democrats to pick a candidate who can win the Electoral College Shimkus announces he will stick with plan to retire after reconsidering Rand Paul demands media print whistleblower's name MORE on his regular brags about a strong U.S. economy, saying voters around the country are still hurt by income inequality and asking, “What about me?”

NBC News’s Harry Smith showed Buttigieg a video-recorded question from a Pennsylvania voter to candidates asking how they would address income inequality.

“Does that sound like what you’ve been hearing on the campaign trail?” Smith asked the mayor.

“Yeah, absolutely,” he responded. “I think what people are seeing is a president who is saying the economy is doing great, just look at the stock market. And a lot of folks around the country and around here in South Bend say ‘What about me?’”

The full interview will be aired on "NBC Nightly News" at 6:30 p.m.

Trump has touted the success of the economy under his presidency, including the 50-year low unemployment rate in September and the addition of 128,000 jobs in October. The president said in August that if he loses, the economy will "go down the tubes."

U.S. Census data showed the gap between the richest and poorest U.S. households reached its highest level in 2018 in more than 50 years.