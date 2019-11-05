Danica Roem wins reelection in Virginia state legislature

Virginia state Del. Danica Roem (D) was reelected on Tuesday, becoming the first openly trans person to win reelection in a state legislature.

Roem, who has represented Virginia's 13th district since 2018, defeated Republican Kelly McGinn with roughly 56 percent of the vote, according to The Associated Press.

LGBTQ advocacy groups were quick to praise Roem's reelection, calling it a historic moment.

"Delegate Roem has been an effective leader in Richmond & she isn’t finished yet. We look forward to continue working with this amazing legislator to advance equality for all," Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David said in a tweet.

Annise Parker, president of the LGBTQ Victory Fund, called Roem's victory a "political revolution."

“Danica inspired trans people across the nation to run for office,” Parker told The Washington Blade. “Her reelection proves that political revolution is a lasting transformation — not an aberration.”

Roem made history in 2017 when she became the first openly trans elected official, defeating longtime Republican Del. Robert Marshall.

Before becoming a delegate, Roem worked as a journalist at the Gainesville Times and the Prince William Times.