Tucson elects first female Latina mayor

Former Tucson City Council member Regina Romero (D) was elected the city's first female and first Latina mayor on Tuesday.

Romero won roughly 55 percent of the vote, according to Tucson's ABC affiliate. Independent Ed Ackerley trailed Romero with around 36 percent, and Green Party candidate Ed Ackerley brought in 3 percent.

The former councilwoman beat out two other Democrats in the party's primary in August.

Romero previously worked as the director of Latino engagement at the Center for Biological Diversity in Tucson.

While Tucson has long been seen as a stronghold for Democrats, Arizona has been more dominated by Republicans, though the state has been increasingly viewed as a battleground going into 2020.

Arizona Sen. Martha McSally (R) is facing an uphill reelection bid in the state against retired astronaut Mark Kelly (D), who has outraised McSally three quarters in a row.

President Trump could also face an uphill battle in the state.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released on Monday showed Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) in the state.