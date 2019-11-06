Trump: 'Fake News' will blame me if Bevin concedes

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill Interview: DNC chair calls Latinos 'imperative' to winning in battleground states Democrats give Warren's 'Medicare for All' plan the cold shoulder Senate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy MORE said late Tuesday that the “Fake News” will blame him if Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin (R) concedes his reelection bid.

With Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear claiming victory in the as-yet uncalled Kentucky gubernatorial race, Trump touted Republican wins in five out of six elections in the state, and said his rally for Bevin had a “massive impact on all of the races.”

picked up at least 15 points in last days, but perhaps not enough (Fake News will blame Trump!)” the president said.

Trump also celebrated Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves's win in the Mississippi gubernatorial race.

#ElectionNight Won 5 out of 6 elections in Kentucky, including 5 great candidates that I spoke for and introduced last night. @MattBevin picked up at least 15 points in last days, but perhaps not enough (Fake News will blame Trump!). Winning in Mississippi Governor race! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2019

The president added in his tweet after midnight that he will be at a “Big Rally!” in Louisiana to promote Republican businessman Eddie Rispone for his Nov. 16 runoff against Gov. John Bel Edwards (D).

Our big Kentucky Rally on Monday night had a massive impact on all of the races. The increase in Governors race was at least 15 points, and maybe 20! Will be in Louisiana for @EddieRispone on Wednesday night. Big Rally! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2019



The president as well as other GOP lawmakers have made a point to nationalize the gubernatorial races to test the president’s support in red states.

During campaign appearances in the state, Trump also attacked the impeachment inquiry to rally supporters.

In a tweet early Wednesday, the president said that he expects Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy Former McConnell aide wins Kentucky attorney general's race Paul's demand to out whistleblower rankles GOP colleagues MORE (R-Ky.) to "win BIG" in his reelection bid next year, based on Tuesday's results.

Based on the Kentucky results, Mitch McConnell @senatemajldr will win BIG in Kentucky next year! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2019

--This report was updated at 8:17 a.m.