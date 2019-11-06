Bullock releases first TV campaign ads in Iowa

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve Bullock2020 presidential candidates slam Trump over withdrawal from Paris climate deal Democrats feud over health care, Trump strategy in Iowa The Hill's 12:30 Report: Impeachment fight enters new stage MORE (D) unveiled his first two television ads in Iowa Wednesday as the White House hopeful seeks to gin up support for his presidential bid in the first-in-the-nation caucus state.

The ads seek to promote Bullock’s electability by promoting his ability to win statewide in a rural state that backed President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill Interview: DNC chair calls Latinos 'imperative' to winning in battleground states Democrats give Warren's 'Medicare for All' plan the cold shoulder Senate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy MORE in 2016.

The Bullock campaign told The Hill the ads, which cost about half a million dollars, will run on television over the next few weeks.

Bullock has faced low polling and fundraising numbers since entering the race and has missed each of the previous two Democratic primary debates.

“As Iowans we know our right to go first in the nation comes with a special responsibility to sort through a crowded field and caucus for a Democrat who can beat Trump. This year, that’s what matters most, and that’s why I strongly support Steve Bullock for president," Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller (D) says in the first ad, dubbed “Responsibility.”

"Steve is the only Democrat who has won a state Trump won because he connects with voters better than anybody else,” Miller adds.

The second ad, named “Only,” depicts media personalities highlighting that Bullock has won Trump voters while maintaining liberal policies like supporting abortion access and expanding Medicaid.

“Both ads tout Governor Bullock’s unique record of progressive achievement, and his unparalleled ability to connect with voters of all stripes — an ability that propelled him to win three elections in a Trump state," the campaign said in a statement.

"The ad buy demonstrates the campaign’s commitment in Iowa and supplements its strong ground operation and growing list of local endorsements,” the statement also notes.

Bullock has put a premium on a stronger-than-expected showing in Iowa next year given the state’s rural makeup. However, he has lagged in fundraising and still polls near the bottom of most surveys in the Hawkeye State.