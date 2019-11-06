Sessions inches closer to announcing Alabama Senate bid

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsDemocrats will win back the Senate majority in 2020, all thanks to President Trump Mueller notes show that Trump wanted stolen Democratic emails possessed by WikiLeaks Overnight Defense: Pelosi suggests impeachment inquiry could go beyond Ukraine | Warren 'Medicare for All' plan includes defense cuts | Nuclear commander confirmed MORE is expected to announce plans to run for his former Senate seat before Friday, two sources told The Hill.

A source who is in regular contact with Sessions said Wednesday there is “99 percent certainty he will announce today or tomorrow.”

A separate source familiar with Sessions’s plans told The Hill that the former Alabama senator “will come out forcefully in support of [President] Trump’s agenda while denouncing Democrats’ impeachment efforts. And steps have already begun to hire campaign staff.”

The deadline to file for the Senate race is Friday.

Rick Dearborn, a former top aide to Sessions, declined to comment on whether his former boss would announce a bid in the coming days.

Jumping into the Alabama race would put a national focus on Sessions’s rocky relationship with Trump.

Sessions held the Senate seat from 1997 until 2017, when he was tapped to serve as Trump’s first attorney general. But he quickly fell out of favor with the president after recusing himself from oversight of the Russia probe, eventually leaving the administration in November 2018, a day after the midterm elections, at Trump’s request.

Despite his turbulent relationship with Trump, Sessions has remained popular in Alabama, a state Trump won with 62 percent of the vote in 2016.

Sessions would be joining a crowded primary field that includes Rep. Bradley Byrne Bradley Roberts ByrneThe Hill's Campaign Report: Red-state governors races pose test for Trump Republican senators open to comeback bid from Sessions GOP senator says he'll endorse Sessions if he runs for Senate seat MORE (R-Ala.), former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, businessman Stanley Adair, state Rep. Arnold Mooney and Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreDemocrats will win back the Senate majority in 2020, all thanks to President Trump GOP senator says he'll endorse Sessions if he runs for Senate seat Trump takes pulse of GOP on Alabama Senate race MORE, the 2017 GOP nominee who lost to Sen. Doug Jones (D) in the special election to fill Sessions’s former seat.

The primary is slated for March 3.

Some Republicans, including his potential opponents, are not keen on Sessions launching a bid to return to the Senate.

“I think it would be a mistake for him and really bad for the state given the president’s extreme displeasure with him. Alabama is very pro-Trump,” Byrne told The Hill on Tuesday.

Sessions also does not have the blessing of key Republicans. Since kicking the tires on a potential run, Sessions has yet to speak with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy Former McConnell aide wins Kentucky attorney general's race Paul's demand to out whistleblower rankles GOP colleagues MORE (R-Ky.) or Sen. Todd Young Todd Christopher YoungPaul blocks vote on House-passed Syria resolution for second time Turkey sanctions face possible wall in GOP Senate Paul blocks Senate vote on House-passed Syria resolution MORE (R-Ind.), the chairman of the Senate GOP campaign arm, according to a Senate Republican operative.

Sessions also has not spoken to Trump or Vice President Pence directly, although the White House has communicated to Sessions's inner circle that they would view his candidacy “extremely unfavorably,” according to the GOP operative.

“The one thing you want in 2020 is to ensure that the Alabama race is not a national news story. If it’s a no-drama affair, the outcome isn’t in doubt. Three or four candidates that can win by double digits over Jones,” the operative said, adding that Republicans are comfortable with either Byrne or Tuberville running in a general election.

“Sessions is the favorite in the primary. If Trump decides to embark upon a tweetstorm, it changes everything,” the operative added.

One GOP operative in Alabama cautioned that while a Sessions candidacy is likely, it’s not certain.

"I can’t overemphasize this with Sessions ... it isn’t final until he announces it. That’s just how he is," the operative said.

The wait on Sessions has kept some GOP donors on the sidelines. Dan Eberhart, a prominent Republican donor, said that he is waiting — along with many others — on Sessions to make his move before committing to anyone in the primary contest.

Sessions would have about $2.5 million cash on hand as a Senate candidate, according to campaign finance reports.