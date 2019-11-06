Pressley endorses Warren for president

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyThe Democrats' generational battle Cruz calls death threats to Omar 'reprehensible' Hillicon Valley: Google buying Fitbit for .1B | US launches national security review of TikTok | Twitter shakes up fight over political ads | Dems push committee on 'revenge porn' law MORE (D-Mass.) on Wednesday endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocrats give Warren's 'Medicare for All' plan the cold shoulder Sanders team accuses media of ignoring 'surge' in polls Tucson elects first female Latina mayor MORE (D-Mass.) for president, breaking with the three other members of the "squad" of progressive freshman congresswomen who have backed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocrats give Warren's 'Medicare for All' plan the cold shoulder Sanders team accuses media of ignoring 'surge' in polls Buttigieg's former chief of staff elected to replace him as South Bend mayor MORE (I-Vt.).

“I’m proud to call her my senator. I can’t wait to call her our president,” Pressley said in a video she tweeted Wednesday.

“You've all heard about the senator’s plans but here's the thing: The plans are about power, who has it, who refuses to let it go, and who deserves more of it. For Elizabeth and for me, power belongs in the hands of the people," Pressley said in the video.

"That's why she's fighting for fundamental change that restores power to those who've been left behind and centers those who've never had access to it in the first place,” Pressley added.

Big structural change can’t wait. pic.twitter.com/8Sanof9COD — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) November 6, 2019

DEVELOPING