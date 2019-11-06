Gabbard accuses Joy Behar of spreading 'innuendos' about her

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardThe Democrats' generational battle Stein urges New York City voters to approve ranked-choice voting Biden, Sanders gain ground in early voting states: poll MORE (D-Hawaii) accused “The View” host Joy Behar Josephine (Joy) Victoria BeharMeghan McCain, Ana Navarro get heated over whistleblower debate Huntsman of 'The View' declares Castro campaign dead after Biden moment Meghan McCain: 'I'm not living without guns' MORE on the show Wednesday of spreading “innuendos” about her.

Gabbard responded to Behar’s previous comments on the show last month calling her a “useful idiot” for Russia.

“Some of you have accused me of being a traitor to my country, a Russian asset, a Trojan horse or a 'useful idiot' I think was the term that you used, which basically means that I am naive or lack intelligence,” she said.

The Hawaii representative continued saying she wants to “let your viewers know exactly who I am.”

“I am a patriot,” she said. “I love our country. I am a strong and intelligent woman of color, and I have dedicated almost my entire adult life to protecting the safety, the security and the freedom of all Americans in this country.”

Behar responded saying, “Franklin Graham finds you refreshing. He doesn’t find me refreshing. Richard Spencer, the white nationalist leader, says he could vote for you. You’re on Tucker Carlson Tucker CarlsonFive things to know about the Sondland, Volker transcripts Tucker Carlson: Millennials drawn to socialism because 'current system isn't working' for them No, Hillary Clinton should not run for president in 2020 MORE at least ten times, why don’t you go on Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceTrump allies assail impeachment on process while House Democrats promise open hearings soon Sunday shows - Next impeachment phase dominates Himes: The GOP has 'fully given itself over to being a personality cult for Donald Trump' MORE's show?”

“This is why I’m here,” Gabbard answered. “Because you and other people continue to spread these innuendos that have nothing to do with who I am.”

“The View” host called Gabbard a “useful idiot” when discussing her feud with Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonProgressive group unveils first slate of 2020 congressional endorsements Krystal Ball hits media over questions on Sanders's electability Stein urges New York City voters to approve ranked-choice voting MORE last month, after the former secretary of State suggested the Hawaii representative was “the favorite of the Russians,” without referring to her by name.

“I don’t say that Tulsi is an agent,” Behar said on the show at the time. “I just think that she could be a useful idiot the way Trump is a useful idiot to the Russians. That they see something. They say, ‘Oh look, a useful idiot. Let’s play this.'”

Gabbard slammed Clinton for her comments calling her “the queen of the warmongers” and “the personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic party.”