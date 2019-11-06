Obama celebrates 'great night for our country' after Democrats' victories in Virginia and Kentucky

Former President Obama on Wednesday celebrated what he called a “great night” after Democrats notched key victories in both Kentucky and Virginia on the off-year Election Day.

"Proud of all the Americans who showed up to vote yesterday, electing a set of hopeful, forward-thinking leaders primed to protect Medicaid, draw fair voting maps, and reduce gun violence,” Obama wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

Democrats on Tuesday flipped both chambers of the Virginia legislature blue, giving the party complete control of the state government for the first time since 1994.

Democrat Andy Beshear claimed victory in Kentucky’s gubernatorial race, beating out incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin (R).

In his victory speech Tuesday night, Beshear, the state's attorney general, vowed to rescind the state's Medicaid work requirements during his first week in office.

Obama kept a relatively low-profile in the lead-up to the 2019 elections.

He did, however, publicly endorse several Virginia Democratic candidates last week.

Obama said the candidates would "not only advance the causes of equality, justice, and decency, but help ensure that the next decade of voting maps are drawn fairly."

His endorsement allowed the 17 candidates to use his public show of support on paid media in the final stretch before the election, including the use of a quote from him, a spokesperson for Obama told The Hill.

Obama also used his name for direct mail and email promotions for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, led by his former Attorney General Eric Holder, along with the Democratic National Committee, his spokesman noted.