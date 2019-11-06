'Squad' members tweet support for Pressley after she splits with group by endorsing Warren

Progressive freshman Reps. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarSanders team accuses media of ignoring 'surge' in polls The Democrats' generational battle Progressives press Democrats to rethink Israel policy MORE (D-Minn.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezSanders team accuses media of ignoring 'surge' in polls The Democrats' generational battle Trump Jr. knocks Clinton in new book dedicated to 'DEPLORABLES' MORE (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday showed support for fellow “squad” member Rep. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyThe Democrats' generational battle Cruz calls death threats to Omar 'reprehensible' Hillicon Valley: Google buying Fitbit for .1B | US launches national security review of TikTok | Twitter shakes up fight over political ads | Dems push committee on 'revenge porn' law MORE (D-Mass.) after she broke from the group and endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocrats give Warren's 'Medicare for All' plan the cold shoulder Sanders team accuses media of ignoring 'surge' in polls Tucson elects first female Latina mayor MORE (D-Mass.) in the presidential primary.

Omar and Ocasio-Cortez tweeted heart emojis in response to Pressley’s video announcing her support for Warren in the 2020 race.

Omar, Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) have endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the primary race.

In her endorsement, Pressley said Warren’s plans are about "power, who has it, who refused to let it go, and who deserves more of it.”

“For Elizabeth and for me, power belongs in the hands of the people," Pressley said. "That's why she's fighting for fundamental change that restores power to those who've been left behind and centers those who've never had access to it in the first place."

Pressley is slated to make her first appearance on the campaign trail with Warren at a town hall meeting in Raleigh, N.C., on Thursday, according to BuzzFeed News.

The congresswoman served as a surrogate for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 primaries.