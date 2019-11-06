Iowa poll: Warren, Buttigieg, Sanders and Biden in a tight scrape at the top

A new survey of Iowa Democrats finds four candidates vying for the stop spot in the caucus — Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocrats give Warren's 'Medicare for All' plan the cold shoulder Sanders team accuses media of ignoring 'surge' in polls Tucson elects first female Latina mayor MORE (D-Mass.), South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDemocrats give Warren's 'Medicare for All' plan the cold shoulder Sanders team accuses media of ignoring 'surge' in polls Buttigieg's former chief of staff elected to replace him as South Bend mayor MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocrats give Warren's 'Medicare for All' plan the cold shoulder Sanders team accuses media of ignoring 'surge' in polls Buttigieg's former chief of staff elected to replace him as South Bend mayor MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats give Warren's 'Medicare for All' plan the cold shoulder Senate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy Sanders team accuses media of ignoring 'surge' in polls MORE are bunched at the head of the docket with no clear leader.

The Quinnipiac University poll finds Warren at 20 percent support, followed by Buttigieg at 19, Sanders at 17 and Biden at 15. The poll has a 4.5 percentage point margin of error.

Fifty-two percent of likely Democratic voters surveyed said they could still change their minds before the Feb. 3 caucuses.

Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow indicated that Iowa's caucus is, "A close race with a crowded field of frontrunners."

“While Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Senator Bernie Sanders have held top tier status in national polls for months, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg joins their ranks in the 2020 Iowa caucus. And it's a race that is up for grabs.”

Rounding out the field are Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharLiz Cheney applauds Trump for pulling out of Paris climate agreement Female 2020 candidates attacked online more than men: analysis Now in top tier, Buttigieg becomes target of 2020 attacks MORE (D-Minn.) at 5 percent, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisFBI Director: 'I don't know' if Giuliani has security clearance Biden uses NYT poll to argue only he can beat Trump Harris fundraises off report that campaign data was stolen by then-Steyer aide MORE (D-Calif.) at 4 percent, and businessman Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerSaagar Enjeti praises Yang for cautioning Democrats on impeachment Harris fundraises off report that campaign data was stolen by then-Steyer aide Biden, Sanders gain ground in early voting states: poll MORE, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangSaagar Enjeti praises Yang for cautioning Democrats on impeachment Biden, Sanders gain ground in early voting states: poll Harris becomes fifth candidate to qualify for December presidential debate MORE, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardThe Democrats' generational battle Stein urges New York City voters to approve ranked-choice voting Biden, Sanders gain ground in early voting states: poll MORE (D-Hawaii) at 3 percent each.

Self-described “very liberal” Democrats are splitting their vote between Sanders, at 32 percent, and Warren, at 30 percent. Those who describe themselves as “somewhat liberal” are divided between Warren at 29 and Buttigieg at 24.

But “moderate and conservative” Democrats make up half of likely caucus-goers, and these are split between Buttigieg at 19 and Biden at 18.

Buttigieg tops the field among white voters with college degrees, while Sanders leads among white voters without a college education.

Buttigieg is also the top second choice for voters at 17 percent, followed by Warren at 16, Sanders at 13 and Biden at 12.

Among voters whose top candidate is polling at less than 15 percent, Buttigieg is the top second choice at 22 percent, followed by Sanders at 21. This statistic could be an important factor, should several low-polling candidates drop out before the caucuses.

One-third of voters said they’re primarily looking for someone who can defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill Interview: DNC chair calls Latinos 'imperative' to winning in battleground states Democrats give Warren's 'Medicare for All' plan the cold shoulder Senate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy MORE. Those voters view Biden, Buttigieg and Warren as likeliest to win in a head to head matchup against the president.

"For Iowa caucus-goers checking the electability box as their top quality in choosing a candidate, there is no one candidate with a clear edge," said Snow. "Biden, Warren, and Buttigieg are tied among those ranking a 2020 win uppermost in their decision."

Health care is the top issue for likely Democrats in Iowa, with 26 percent saying Sanders is strongest on the issue, followed by Warren at 22.

Among those who said they backed Sanders in the caucuses in 2016, 35 percent are still with him, but 23 percent now support Warren and 19 percent support Buttigieg. Among those who backed Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonProgressive group unveils first slate of 2020 congressional endorsements Krystal Ball hits media over questions on Sanders's electability Stein urges New York City voters to approve ranked-choice voting MORE in 2016, 27 percent now support Biden, followed by 21 percent for Buttigieg and 18 percent for Warren.



The Quinnipiac University survey of 698 likely Iowa Democratic caucus-goers was conducted between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5 and has a 4.5 percentage point margin of error.