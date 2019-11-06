Gabbard, Klobuchar qualify for Democratic debates

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardThe Democrats' generational battle Stein urges New York City voters to approve ranked-choice voting Biden, Sanders gain ground in early voting states: poll MORE (D-Hawaii) qualified for the next Democratic presidential primary debate scheduled in November, while Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharLiz Cheney applauds Trump for pulling out of Paris climate agreement Female 2020 candidates attacked online more than men: analysis Now in top tier, Buttigieg becomes target of 2020 attacks MORE (D-Minn.) qualified to appear in the December debate stage.

Gabbard made the debate slated for Nov. 20 in Atlanta after receiving 3 percent support in a Quinnipiac University poll focused on Iowa that was released on Wednesday.

To make the debate stage this month, candidates have to amass support from at least 165,000 unique donors and register at least 3 percent in four qualifying polls or 5 percent in two early-state polls by Nov. 13 at 11:59 p.m.

Gabbard becomes the 10th Democratic presidential candidate to make the debate stage. She will join former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats give Warren's 'Medicare for All' plan the cold shoulder Senate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy Sanders team accuses media of ignoring 'surge' in polls MORE, Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocrats give Warren's 'Medicare for All' plan the cold shoulder Sanders team accuses media of ignoring 'surge' in polls Tucson elects first female Latina mayor MORE (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocrats give Warren's 'Medicare for All' plan the cold shoulder Sanders team accuses media of ignoring 'surge' in polls Buttigieg's former chief of staff elected to replace him as South Bend mayor MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisFBI Director: 'I don't know' if Giuliani has security clearance Biden uses NYT poll to argue only he can beat Trump Harris fundraises off report that campaign data was stolen by then-Steyer aide MORE (D-Mass.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerVeteran Chicago-area Democrat endorses Lipinksi challenger again Booker pens op-ed arguing he's best candidate to turn out black vote in 2020 Now in top tier, Buttigieg becomes target of 2020 attacks MORE (D-N.J.), as well as South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDemocrats give Warren's 'Medicare for All' plan the cold shoulder Sanders team accuses media of ignoring 'surge' in polls Buttigieg's former chief of staff elected to replace him as South Bend mayor MORE, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangSaagar Enjeti praises Yang for cautioning Democrats on impeachment Biden, Sanders gain ground in early voting states: poll Harris becomes fifth candidate to qualify for December presidential debate MORE and businessman Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerSaagar Enjeti praises Yang for cautioning Democrats on impeachment Harris fundraises off report that campaign data was stolen by then-Steyer aide Biden, Sanders gain ground in early voting states: poll MORE.

Klobuchar has also already qualified for the November debate.

Gabbard has in the past accused the Democratic National Committee (DNC) of "rigging” the primary contest against outsider candidates such as herself, while attacking the qualification requirements as “arbitrary” and nontransparent.

Gabbard, who has attracted scrutiny over her foreign policy stances, has made three of the previous four debates, including the one last month.

Meanwhile, Klobuchar got 5 percent support in the same Quinnipiac poll on Iowa, qualifying her for the December stage under toughened criteria by the DNC.

To make the December debate, candidates have to amass the support of at least 200,000 unique donors and register support of 4 percent or more in four qualifying polls or 6 percent in two approved early voting state polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina.

Klobuchar’s campaign confirmed to The Hill that the Minnesota lawmaker qualified for the debate, which is set to take place in Los Angeles on Dec. 19.

She is the sixth Democrat to qualify for the event, joining Biden, Warren, Sanders, Harris and Buttigieg.

"Today, Senator Klobuchar qualified for the December debate. Amy looks forward to sharing her optimistic agenda on stage and showing once again how she will be the President for not half of America, but all of America,” Klobuchar’s campaign manager Justin Buoen said in a statement.