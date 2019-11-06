Sanders campaign launches first New Hampshire TV ads

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocrats give Warren's 'Medicare for All' plan the cold shoulder Sanders team accuses media of ignoring 'surge' in polls Buttigieg's former chief of staff elected to replace him as South Bend mayor MORE’s (I-Vt.) presidential campaign launched its first TV ads in New Hampshire this week, the campaign announced Wednesday.

The $1 million ad buy will run for two weeks in the Granite State, and the 60-second “Fight for Us” ad will also be distributed digitally.

The ad centers on the progressive senator’s message of fighting for “American workers,” relating the message back to Sanders’ personal story. ADVERTISEMENT

“Growing up in a family that struggled economically powerfully influenced my life and my values,” Sanders is heard saying at a rally.

“Bernie Sanders — fighting to raise wages for American workers, leading the fight to guarantee healthcare for all, standing up for civil rights, seniors, veterans and our children’s future,” a narrator says.

“In this moment, we need a fighter. Bernie Sanders — we know he’ll fight for us as president because he always has,” the ad continues.

The ad was produced entirely in-house, according to the campaign.

New Hampshire is the first state to hold a primary, second only to the Iowa caucus.

Sanders is leading the field in New Hampshire, according to a CNN-University of New Hampshire poll released at the end of October. The poll found Sanders leading at 21 percent, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocrats give Warren's 'Medicare for All' plan the cold shoulder Sanders team accuses media of ignoring 'surge' in polls Tucson elects first female Latina mayor MORE (D-Mass.) trailing him by 3 points at 18 percent. Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats give Warren's 'Medicare for All' plan the cold shoulder Senate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy Sanders team accuses media of ignoring 'surge' in polls MORE followed in third at 15 percent.