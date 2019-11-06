Yang seeks donations for 2020 rival Marianne Williamson: 'She has much more to say'

Businessman and 2020 candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangSaagar Enjeti praises Yang for cautioning Democrats on impeachment Biden, Sanders gain ground in early voting states: poll Harris becomes fifth candidate to qualify for December presidential debate MORE retweeted a fundraising request on Wednesday from his rival Democratic primary contender, Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonPushing results, not polarization, in New Hampshire Williamson focuses on reparations in first ad of presidential campaign Juan Williams: Heed Clinton's warning on Tulsi Gabbard MORE, telling his followers that he hoped Williamson would remain on the debate stage.

Williamson tweeted Wednesday that her campaign was "a cool one million dollars" away from qualifying for the November debate, the cutoff for which is a week away.

"We’re a cool one million dollars away from my voice being heard in the final stretch of the campaign. Imagine TV ads about Dept. of Peace, Dept. of Children and Youth, Reparations, Whole Health Care Plan and more," she tweeted, adding: "Let’s DO this!"

Yang retweeted the message, adding: "I love Marianne - and have learned a lot from her. I hope America hears her message. She has much more to say."

His tweet echoes Williamson's own boosting of the now-ended campaign of former Sen. Mike Gravel (D-Alaska) in July, part of an unsuccessful effort to get Gravel on the debate state in the summer. Gravel ended his campaign weeks later, endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocrats give Warren's 'Medicare for All' plan the cold shoulder Sanders team accuses media of ignoring 'surge' in polls Buttigieg's former chief of staff elected to replace him as South Bend mayor MORE (I-Vt.) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbbard (D-HI), two other 2020 Democratic contenders.

Williamson's unconventional campaign style led to a surge of interest in her candidacy following the July Democratic debate, though she has lagged in fundraising and polling in recent months and failed to qualify for October's debate.