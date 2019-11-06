Trump acknowledges Warren's rise in the polls, revives 'Pocahontas' slur

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill Interview: DNC chair calls Latinos 'imperative' to winning in battleground states Democrats give Warren's 'Medicare for All' plan the cold shoulder Senate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy MORE attacked Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocrats give Warren's 'Medicare for All' plan the cold shoulder Sanders team accuses media of ignoring 'surge' in polls Tucson elects first female Latina mayor MORE (D-Mass.) at a rally in Louisiana Wednesday night, commenting on her rise in national polling and reviving his controversial "Pocahontas" nickname for the 2020 candidate.

After launching a round of attacks aimed at Warren's fellow 2020 contender, former Vice President Joe Biden (D), Trump fell into a familiar refrain aimed at the progressive Democratic senator.

"I don't even know, because I'm looking at Pocahontas, can you imagine?" Trump said. "No no ⁠— Pocahontas is starting to rise from the ashes."

"I thought she was gone, we hit her very hard six months ago," he added, referring to his campaign's attacks aimed at Warren for misrepresenting herself decades ago as a Native American.

"I give her credit, she's emerging from the ashes," Trump continued, adding: "Not a nice person."

Trump's comments are some of his first direct attacks aimed at Warren in months, following weeks of Trump surrogates attacking Biden who has typically been seen as the front-runner in the Democratic primary.

The president's attacks aimed at Warren could be a sign that his campaign views the Massachusetts senator as a rising threat in the Democratic Party, as Warren has challenged Biden in some national polling.