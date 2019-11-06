Harris fundraises off expected Sessions Senate run

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisFBI Director: 'I don't know' if Giuliani has security clearance Biden uses NYT poll to argue only he can beat Trump Harris fundraises off report that campaign data was stolen by then-Steyer aide MORE (D-Calif.) is using former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsDemocrats will win back the Senate majority in 2020, all thanks to President Trump Mueller notes show that Trump wanted stolen Democratic emails possessed by WikiLeaks Overnight Defense: Pelosi suggests impeachment inquiry could go beyond Ukraine | Warren 'Medicare for All' plan includes defense cuts | Nuclear commander confirmed MORE’s expected Senate run to help fuel her sputtering bid for the White House.

Harris, who in a recent Iowa poll had just 4 percent support, sent a campaign email sent to voters Wednesday night asking for donations that would be split between her presidential campaign and Sen. Doug Jones’s (D-Ala.) campaign.

Jones won the seat formerly held by Sessions in a 2017 special election against Republican Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreDemocrats will win back the Senate majority in 2020, all thanks to President Trump GOP senator says he'll endorse Sessions if he runs for Senate seat Trump takes pulse of GOP on Alabama Senate race MORE. ADVERTISEMENT

Harris called Sessions the “extremist architect” of some of the Trump administration’s “most damaging actions," and noted her role as a member of the Judiciary Committee in pushing back on Sessions's confirmation.

“I fought Jeff Sessions every step of the way, voting against his nomination for Attorney General and calling for his resignation when it became clear he lied under oath to protect the President,” Harris wrote to supporters.

“And now that Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy Former McConnell aide wins Kentucky attorney general's race Paul's demand to out whistleblower rankles GOP colleagues MORE has recruited him to run for Senate in Alabama, I need your help in this fight to make sure he never returns to power,” she added.

Sessions is expected to announce plans to run for his former Senate seat on Thursday, multiple sources told The Hill. The deadline to file for the Senate race is Friday.

Several Republicans are already running for the seat, but Sessions has remained popular in Alabama despite his tense relationship with Trump. The primary is slated for March 3.

Sessions would have about $2.5 million cash on hand as a candidate, according to campaign finance reports.