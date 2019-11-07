Two-thirds of Americans 'more enthusiastic' about voting now: Gallup

About two-thirds of Americans say they are “more enthusiastic” about voting now than they were in previous elections, according to a poll released Thursday.

The Gallup poll found that 64 percent of respondents said they were “more enthusiastic” about voting in the upcoming 2020 election than they had been in previous elections. Twenty-eight percent said they are “less enthusiastic” and 6 percent said they have the same level of enthusiasm for the 2020 election.

According to Gallup, these results compare to the highest recorded enthusiasm levels ahead of the 2004, 2008 and 2012 elections. Enthusiasm levels were lower at the end of the 2000 and 2016 elections.

In those previous polls, enthusiasm climbed as the election got closer with an average of 52 percent of respondents saying they have “more enthusiasm” six months or more ahead of the election, compared to an average of 61 percent being more enthusiastic less than one month out.

Gallup also noted that this poll showed another buck in the trend that the opposition party for the White House usually has “more enthusiasm.”

This year the percentage of those with “more enthusiasm” is generally split, with 66 percent of those who identify as Republicans and 65 percent of those who identify Democrats saying they have more enthusiasm.

These enthusiasm levels could hint at a high turnout rate for the 2020 election. The 2018 midterms had the highest voter participation in more than a century.

Gallup surveyed 1,506 adults between Oct. 14-31, about one year before the 2020 election. The margin of error was plus or minus 3 percentage points.