Sanders campaign to spend $30 million on TV ads in first 4 2020 states, California

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden allies see boost in Tuesday's election results Sanders vows to end Trump's policies as he unveils immigration proposal Yang seeks donations for 2020 rival Marianne Williamson: 'She has much more to say' MORE’s (I-Vt.) campaign will spend $30 million on TV ads in the first four 2020 presidential voting states and California, The New York Times reported.

The newspaper noted that the announcement aligns Sanders, who has so far focused on a grass-roots efforts, with more conventional campaign methods that could connect him with older voters

“He brings regular people into the process who are not currently participating,” Sanders adviser Jeff Weaver told the Times.

“You need to be reaching people in a nonpolitical space," he added. "To find people who are not going to caucus, you have to be in spaces where they are, and that’s on television.”

The ads will reportedly be developed within his campaign organization and shown in Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Carolina and California.

Sanders has appeared on television screens in Iowa since October, spending $1.3 million on ads in the state. On Thursday, his ads begin airing in New Hampshire, where he invested $1 million.

This development comes as two of his fellow 2020 candidates, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden allies see boost in Tuesday's election results Sanders vows to end Trump's policies as he unveils immigration proposal Trump rails against House Democrats, impeachment inquiry during campaign rally: 'It's all a hoax' MORE (D-Mass.) and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegGabbard, Klobuchar qualify for Democratic debates Iowa poll: Warren, Buttigieg, Sanders and Biden in a tight scrape at the top Biden, Warren and Sanders statistically tied in national poll MORE, have opened more field offices in Iowa than the Vermont senator, the Times noted.

Sanders until now has instead focused on online campaigning.

The Vermont progressive has taken in the most money than other Democratic candidates so far, reporting he raised $61.5 million as of the end of September. The campaign has disclosed it has $33.7 million in the bank.



