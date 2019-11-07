Yang launches first TV ad in Iowa

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang seeks donations for 2020 rival Marianne Williamson: 'She has much more to say' Gabbard, Klobuchar qualify for Democratic debates Iowa poll: Warren, Buttigieg, Sanders and Biden in a tight scrape at the top MORE’s campaign is spending $1 million on its first TV ad in Iowa, the campaign said Thursday.

The ad paints Yang, a tech entrepreneur from California, as a political outsider and draws on his experience as a first-generation American.

“His ideas are a blueprint for a new way forward,” the narrator is heard saying.

“Parent, patriot, not a politician. A new leader who understands that what’s coming is the greatest transformation in history,” the ad continues.

The words "Universal Basic Income," Yang's signature proposal, flash on the screen during the ad, but the focus of the 60-second video is not centered on the proposal that has defined much of Yang's campaign.

The ad was produced by consulting firm Devine, Mulvey and Longabaugh, according to the campaign.

"This is a significant media buy across the state of Iowa,” senior adviser Mark Longabaugh said. “Democratic voters will see Andrew Yang's message multiple times over the next week, learning about his credentials, family and unique plan to move our country 'a new way forward.'"

The new ad rollout follows the Yang campaign’s six-figure digital ad buy announced last week in four early voting states. The digital ad, which discusses the Yang family’s experience and shows a need to expand access to health care, will air in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

The push for air time in Iowa comes as Yang tries to break into the top tier of candidates ahead of the February Iowa caucuses, when the first Democratic voters will pick their chosen candidate.

Yang was near the bottom of the pack based on a Quinnipiac University poll of Iowa voters released Wednesday. Yang had 3 percent support, placing him in behind 17 points behind Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden allies see boost in Tuesday's election results Sanders vows to end Trump's policies as he unveils immigration proposal Trump rails against House Democrats, impeachment inquiry during campaign rally: 'It's all a hoax' MORE (D-Mass.) who led the field in the poll.

Yang campaign chief Nick Ryan said the new TV ad will give Iowa voters a chance to hear more about Yang.

“Throughout our ascent, we’ve found one constant to be true: when voters learn about Andrew Yang’s story and ideas to propel this country forward, they like what they hear,” Ryan said. “This campaign has the candidate, message, and team needed to reach voters and caucus goers and go toe-to-toe with anyone in this primary.”