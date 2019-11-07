Clinton dodges questions about running in 2020 with a joke: 'I've always been a very slow runner'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSanders vows to end Trump's policies as he unveils immigration proposal Trump rails against House Democrats, impeachment inquiry during campaign rally: 'It's all a hoax' Overnight Defense: Trump, Erdogan confirm White House meeting | Public impeachment hearings set for next week | Top defense appropriator retiring MORE on Wednesday brushed off a question about running for president again in 2020 by spinning the suggestion into a joke about her athleticism.

The 2016 Democratic nominee spoke at a conference with The New York Times and was asked what it would take her to “run again.”

“You know, I have always been a very, very slow runner,” Clinton said to laughter from the audience. “I am embarrassingly slow. I’ve tried to run races and I am so far behind that I start to walk, acting like that was what the plan was all the time.”

“So I don’t know that I’m going to take up competitive running right now, but I think you’re asking about something else, aren’t you?” she joked.

You heard it here first:



Not taking up professional running anytime soon.pic.twitter.com/dH2I4ZvMcZ — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2019

“Look, I think I would have been a really good president,” Clinton continued in a serious tone. “I think I could have been a very effective leader.”

She added that it was hard to make sense of what happened during the 2016 election, which she described as “deeply flawed” with “unprecedented problems.”

But the grandmother of three noted that she is currently traveling with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, following the release of their book together: "The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.”

“Life is pretty good,” she concluded.

Republicans have been speculating in recent weeks whether Clinton would launch another campaign against President Trump.

The New York Times reported last month that she has privately said that she would consider entering the Democratic primary if she saw a scenario in which she could win.

However, she encouraged Democrats to choose a nominee who could win the Electoral College in 2020.

"I think several of our candidates could win the popular vote, but as I know ... that's not enough," she said.

Clinton won the popular vote during the 2016 contest against President Trump with nearly 3 million more ballots nationwide. However, Trump secured the White House by winning 304 votes in the Electoral College compared to her 227.