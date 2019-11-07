More than 100 black female activists endorse Warren for president

More than 100 black female activists announced they are endorsing Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden allies see boost in Tuesday's election results Sanders vows to end Trump's policies as he unveils immigration proposal Trump rails against House Democrats, impeachment inquiry during campaign rally: 'It's all a hoax' MORE for president as the Massachusetts Democrat works to bite into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden allies see boost in Tuesday's election results Trump rails against House Democrats, impeachment inquiry during campaign rally: 'It's all a hoax' Trump acknowledges Warren's rise in the polls, revives 'Pocahontas' slur MORE’s lead among African American voters.

The group Black Womxn For released a letter Thursday calling Warren a “leader” and a “partner” with solid progressive credentials.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She is a leader with a track record of taking on predatory policies and practices that harm our communities and implementing structural changes that give power back to working people. She is a partner with a deep understanding of how racism and gender discrimination don't just compound income inequality but are actually central to maintaining the status quo. She is a woman who is willing to learn, open to new ideas, and ready to be held accountable by us and our communities,” the group wrote.

“We endorse her with the complete recognition that, upon her victory, the work is not over, nor is it just the beginning,” it added. “A Warren victory ensures an environment in which Black community leaders can better and more easily usher in those long-overdue societal transformations that move us closer to the Liberation that we know is possible.”

The activists warned, however, that their endorsement comes with strings attached and that they would not shy away from holding the 2020 candidate accountable should she “fall short of her commitments.”

“We endorse Senator Warren with the full weight of accountability,” they wrote. “Our endorsement is not a blanket approval of all of her acts, both past, present, and future but rather a firm and calculated understanding that should she fall short of her commitments to us and our communities she will be held to account.”

The group, which identifies itself as a space for “black womxn who are intentionally inclusive of all black folks that do not claim male identity,” said Warren has committed to “rooting out the culture of white supremacy” and holding a policy summit in her first 100 days to hear from working people of color, the disabled, indigenous groups and diverse community leaders and experts, as well as hiring a diverse staff for her transition team and administration.

The letter comes as Warren tries to chew into Biden’s lead among African American voters, a key Democratic constituency. Though Warren still trails the former vice president in the RealClearPolitics polling index, recent surveys have shown her gaining support among the demographic.

A Quinnipiac University national poll last month showed Warren getting 19 percent support from African American voters, a 9-point boost from the poll’s August results. A Morning Consult poll also released last month showed a 5-point jump among black voters since August.

However, a different Quinnipiac University poll released last month still showed Biden with a substantial 38-point lead among black voters.