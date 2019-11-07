Pence files paperwork for Trump to be on New Hampshire ballot

Vice President Pence on Thursday traveled to New Hampshire and filed papers to officially put President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden allies see boost in Tuesday's election results Sanders vows to end Trump's policies as he unveils immigration proposal Republicans warn election results are 'wake-up call' for Trump MORE’s name on the Republican primary ballot in the state.

“We’re going to be here in New Hampshire; we’re going to be traveling all over the country,” Pence said in brief remarks at the State House in Concord before filing the paperwork in the secretary of state’s office on Thursday morning.

Pence emphasized the Trump administration’s efforts to rebuild the military, cut taxes and regulations and renegotiate trade deals, saying Trump had delivered for the American people “despite incredible opposition by the Democrats and their allies in the media.”

“Under President Donald Trump’s leadership, we have made America great again,” Pence continued. “But to keep America great, New Hampshire, we need four more years.”

Pence was greeted by New Hampshire’s Republican governor, John Sununu, upon his arrival in the state. As he approached the State House, he was met with a handful of protesters as well as Trump-Pence supporters, who greeted him with chants of “four more years.”

Pence was joined by former Trump campaign aide Corey Lewandowski Corey R. LewandowskiCash surge puts more Senate races in play Lewandowski told by Fox Business host he was being 'a little slurry' during interview The Hill's Morning Report - New impeachment battle: Pompeo vs. House Dems MORE as he filed the paperwork on Thursday morning. Lewandowski, who is weighing a Senate run in New Hampshire, told reporters he would decide by the end of the year whether he will launch a campaign.

A number of states have canceled their Republican primaries, but not New Hampshire, where Trump is expected to face primary challengers. Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford Marshall (Mark) Clement SanfordTrump primary challengers to be excluded from Minnesota ballot Trump primary challenger Mark Sanford: I would 'absolutely' build border wall as president Trump challenger Sanford warns US debt, deficit will 'blow up on people' MORE, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld William (Bill) WeldTrump primary challengers to be excluded from Minnesota ballot Pushing results, not polarization, in New Hampshire The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Impeachment angst growing in GOP MORE and former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh Joe WalshTrump primary challengers to be excluded from Minnesota ballot Trump's GOP challengers to debate in Nashville Yang 'disappointed' Weather Channel excluded him from climate change special MORE have all launched campaigns against Trump.

Trump won the GOP primary in New Hampshire easily during the 2016 election cycle, walking away with 35 percent of the vote in a large field of candidates. Democrat Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSanders vows to end Trump's policies as he unveils immigration proposal Trump rails against House Democrats, impeachment inquiry during campaign rally: 'It's all a hoax' Overnight Defense: Trump, Erdogan confirm White House meeting | Public impeachment hearings set for next week | Top defense appropriator retiring MORE narrowly defeated Trump in the state in the 2016 general election.

The president, who mostly confines his campaign rallies to red states, has shown an interest in New Hampshire, holding a rally there in August where he emphasized the strength of the U.S. economy and projected confidence about ongoing trade negotiations with China.