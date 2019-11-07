Sanders campaign names Hispanic activist Iowa co-chair

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden allies see boost in Tuesday's election results Sanders vows to end Trump's policies as he unveils immigration proposal Yang seeks donations for 2020 rival Marianne Williamson: 'She has much more to say' MORE's (I-Vt.) White House campaign on Thursday named activist Nick Salazar its Iowa state co-chairman as it works to gin up support among Hispanics.

The campaign said in a statement that Salazar, the Iowa state director for League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), will join Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezSanders vows to end Trump's policies as he unveils immigration proposal Sanders adviser defends Ocasio-Cortez endorsement 'Squad' members tweet support for Pressley after she splits with group by endorsing Warren MORE (D-N.Y.) at a rally in Coralville on Saturday.

“I personally endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders because he represents the best opportunity for America to truly transform itself into the nation that it can and should be,” Salazar said.

“To win Iowa and build a movement we are bringing together a diverse group of leaders, along with millions of people, who are prepared to fight for justice, and I am ready to be a part of that fight as campaign co-chair here in Iowa.”

Salazar joins Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker as one of the Sanders campaign’s Iowa campaign co-chairs.

He was unanimously elected in May as LULAC Iowa’s state director, becoming the youngest person to ever serve in that role.

The Sanders campaign has put a premium on boosting its appeal to Hispanic voters, a key Democratic constituency. It unveiled a sweeping immigration plan Thursday that, among other things, would undo all of President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden allies see boost in Tuesday's election results Sanders vows to end Trump's policies as he unveils immigration proposal Republicans warn election results are 'wake-up call' for Trump MORE's executive actions on immigration and put a moratorium on deportations and raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“They’re enormously important,” Sanders told Politico last month. “We are seeing the Latino population growing very significantly. We’re seeing young people getting involved in the political process in a very important way. The challenge that we face is that, historically, voter turnout in the Latino community is not very high. So we are doing everything we can in a variety of ways to organize.”

Iowa holds the first statewide vote in the primary cycle. Polls show Sanders consistently in the top tier in the state’s caucus, along with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden allies see boost in Tuesday's election results Trump rails against House Democrats, impeachment inquiry during campaign rally: 'It's all a hoax' Trump acknowledges Warren's rise in the polls, revives 'Pocahontas' slur MORE, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden allies see boost in Tuesday's election results Sanders vows to end Trump's policies as he unveils immigration proposal Trump rails against House Democrats, impeachment inquiry during campaign rally: 'It's all a hoax' MORE (D-Mass.) and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegGabbard, Klobuchar qualify for Democratic debates Iowa poll: Warren, Buttigieg, Sanders and Biden in a tight scrape at the top Biden, Warren and Sanders statistically tied in national poll MORE.