David Axelrod: Bloomberg entry 'not exactly a vote of confidence' in Biden

David Axelrod, longtime political commentator and former chief campaign strategist for former President Obama, tweeted Thursday night that billionaire Michael Bloomberg's possible entrance into the fray of the Democratic primary was "not exactly a vote of confidence" for former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign.

"This is a thunderclap," Axelrod tweeted.

"And not exactly a vote of confidence from leading moderate in durability of @JoeBiden campaign."

Bloomberg, the former Mayor of New York, is supposedly preparing paperwork to appear on Alabama's Democratic primary ballot ahead of Friday's deadline.

A Bloomberg adviser close to the situation said that the 77-year-old has been cogitating on launching a campaign for several weeks, but hasn't definitively decided if he will or not.

Getting his name on Alabama's ballot, however, allows him more time to make the decision.