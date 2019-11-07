Sanders camp on Bloomberg: 'More billionaires' not 'the change America needs'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden allies see boost in Tuesday's election results Sanders vows to end Trump's policies as he unveils immigration proposal Yang seeks donations for 2020 rival Marianne Williamson: 'She has much more to say' MORE's campaign responded to reports of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergVirginia governor vows to reintroduce gun control measures after Democrats win control of legislature Tuesday elections: Americans vote their values, not the economy — and that's bad for Trump The quadrennial search for a white knight MORE's possible 2020 Democratic presidential bid by expressing that the contest does not need more billionaires.

"More billionaires seeking more political power surely isn't the change America needs," Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir told The Hill in a statement on Thursday.

The Vermont senator tweeted that "the billionaire class is scared and they should be scared."

The billionaire class is scared and they should be scared. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 7, 2019

Multiple news outlets reported earlier Thursday that Bloomberg was preparing to file paperwork to declare his candidacy in Alabama's presidential primary before Friday's deadline.

"If Mike runs he would offer a new choice to Democrats built on a unique record running America’s biggest city, building a business from scratch and taking on some of America’s toughest challenges as a high-impact philanthropist," Bloomberg aide Howard Wolfson said in a statement.

Bloomberg, whose net worth is $52 billion, said earlier this year that he would not run for president in 2020.

Sanders, meanwhile, has put economic inequality at the forefront of his campaign.

"There should be no billionaires" he tweeted in September while promoting his plan to tax "extreme wealth."