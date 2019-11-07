Warren welcomes Bloomberg into race by sharing her 'calculator for billionaires'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden allies see boost in Tuesday's election results Sanders vows to end Trump's policies as he unveils immigration proposal Trump rails against House Democrats, impeachment inquiry during campaign rally: 'It's all a hoax' MORE (D-Mass.) welcomed billionaire Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergVirginia governor vows to reintroduce gun control measures after Democrats win control of legislature Tuesday elections: Americans vote their values, not the economy — and that's bad for Trump The quadrennial search for a white knight MORE to the Democratic primary race by referring him to her newly launched "Calculator for Billionaires."

"Welcome to the race, @MikeBloomberg!" Warren tweeted Thursday evening.

"If you're looking for policy plans that will make a huge difference for working people and which are very popular, start here."

Attached to the tweet is a link to Warren's "Calculator for Billionaires," which was released earlier on Thursday.

The web tool allows voters to see how much some of the country's most prominent billionaires would pay in taxes under Warren's new tax plan, which features a two percent tax on household net worth between $50 million and $1 billion, and a three percent tax on net worth above $1 billion.

Ironically, Bloomberg, who has a reported net worth of $52 billion, is one of the billionaires you can choose from on the tool. According to Warren's calculator, the 77-year-old former Mayor of New York would pay $3.079 billion in taxes next year.

Bloomberg hasn't officially launched a campaign yet, but sources said Thursday that he is completing the necessary paperwork to appear on Alabama's Democratic primary ballot.